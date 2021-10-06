Pope: No one can be made a slave in the name of Jesus

At the General Audience, Francis spoke of the “treasure” that is only appreciated when we lose it: freedom. The source of our freedom is precisely at the point where we end up stripped of it, that is, in the death of Christ. It’s the mystery of God. “Jesus realizes his full freedom by giving himself to death; he knows that only in this way can he obtain life for everyone.”

Vatican City – Bianca Fraccalvieri

Christian freedom was the theme of the catechesis of Pope Francis, who met thousands of faithful in the Sala Paulo for the General Audience.

The Pontiff continued the cycle on the Letter to the Galatians, commenting on some verses of the fourth chapter, in which the Apostle says that “it is for freedom that Christ has set us free”.

The Pope explained that Paul could not bear that those Christians, after having known and accepted the truth of Christ, allowed themselves to be attracted by deceptive proposals, going from freedom to slavery: from the liberating presence of Jesus to the slavery of sin, legalism and so on. on. “You cannot force it in the name of Jesus, no one can be made a slave in the name of Jesus who makes us free,” said Francisco. “A preaching that impeded freedom in Christ would never be evangelical.”

The Pope went on to explain that Christian freedom is founded on two fundamental pillars: first, the grace of the Lord Jesus.

“First of all, it’s gift of the Lord. The freedom that the Galatians received – and we like them – is the fruit of Jesus’ death and resurrection. (…) Right there, where Jesus allowed himself to be nailed, God placed the source of the radical liberation of the human being. This is the mystery of God’s love! Jesus realizes his full freedom by giving himself to death; he knows that this is the only way he can obtain life for everyone.

The truth through restlessness

The second pillar of freedom is the truth. It must be remembered that the truth of faith is not an abstract theory, but the reality of the living Christ:

“How many people who have not studied, who cannot read or write, but who have understood the message of Christ well, have this wisdom that makes them free, without study. It is the wisdom of Christ that came through the Holy Spirit in Baptism. How many people do we find who live the life of Christ more than the great theologians, for example. They are a great witness to the freedom of the Gospel“, said the Pope.

“Freedom makes free insofar as it transforms a person’s life and directs it towards the good”, added Francisco.

“The truth must worry us, let us return to this very, very Christian word: restlessness. We know that there are Christians who are never, never restless: they always live the same, there is no movement in their hearts, there is no restlessness. Why? Because restlessness is the sign that the Holy Spirit is working within us, and freedom is an active freedom, with the grace of the Holy Spirit. That’s why I say that freedom must worry us, must continually ask us questions, so that we can go deeper and deeper into who we really are.”

However, the path of truth and freedom is a difficult path that lasts a lifetime. “A path in which we are guided and supported by the Love that comes from the Cross: the Love that reveals the truth to us and gives us freedom. And this is the way to happiness.”