Portugal starts life post-Covid after vaccinating 85% of the population – 10/05/2021 – World

With more than 85% of the population fully vaccinated, Portugal has practically no more people eligible to immunize. Several large vaccination centers are being dismantled and the task force responsible for planning the campaign ended work in the last week of September.

The high vaccination coverage —Portugal is the nation with the highest percentage of inhabitants with the complete immunization scheme—allowed the reopening of all sectors of activity, although the delta variant continues to advance.

The strain is responsible for practically 100% of new Covid-19 cases in all regions of the country, but the main indicators of the pandemic, such as the number of infections, deaths, hospitalizations and transmission rate, have shown a downward trend.

The result of immunization in Portugal is particularly remarkable in comparison with other rich countries, such as France and the United States, where, although doses have been available for the entire population for months, vaccine coverage has been stagnant.

With approximately 10.1 million inhabitants, Portugal is also far ahead in comparison with similarly populated nations in Europe — in the case of Greece, which has about 60% of residents with full immunization.

Last week, international publications such as the American newspapers The New York Times and The Washington Post dedicated extensive reports to the Portuguese situation.

“There was a national cohesion effort here that led a lot to these results. The most important aspect was, without a doubt, the adherence of the Portuguese to vaccination, the tradition of trust in the health authorities and a vaccination plan that is voluntary and which has always been based on the best scientific evidence”, assessed the Minister of Health , Marta Feared, in a balance of the situation.

Coordinator of the Vaccination Task Force, Vice Admiral Henrique Gouveia e Melo gained the status of a national hero: a rare example of consensus between public opinion, left and right politicians and representatives of the medical classes. Given the success, there are already those who suggest a possible candidacy in future elections.

A submariner with experience in logistics, Gouveia e Melo assumed the coordination of the task force in February, when the immunization campaign, which began in late December, faced a scenario of slowness and accusations of favoritism.

The strategy was to bet on large vaccination hubs, with prior scheduling. Although the pace of the campaign was compromised by specific delays in the delivery of contracted doses, the country managed to anticipate the schedule several times.

Immigrant vaccination, a reason for frequent complaints until August, was also reduced bureaucracy. The authorities ended the main bottleneck in access to immunization agents: the requirement to present the registration number with the National Health Service to make an appointment. Now, just show a valid ID.

In his last presentation at the head of the task force, Gouveia e Melo highlighted that the country has more than 2 million vaccines in stock, which will ensure a comfortable situation in case the need to apply a third dose.

To the press at the end of the event he thanked the commitment of the Portuguese and health professionals and said he wanted to return to anonymity. “I think we all have to be happy that we have, together, done something that will go down in history. Now I’m going to say goodbye and I’m going back to the anonymity of my military duties, which is how it should be.”

Although Gouveia e Melo itself was the target of protests from members of the anti-vaccination movement, the expression of groups against immunization is small in the country. The official estimate is that less than 3% of Portuguese have refused to receive doses against Covid.

The current scenario of success contrasts with the widespread lack of control of the pandemic in January, when the number of infections and deaths soared, bringing the National Health System (Portugal’s SUS) to the brink of collapse.

After being pointed out as a good example of Covid-19’s management in the first months of 2020, Portugal saw the situation get out of control after the government loosened restrictions that limited circulation and agglomerations during the holiday season.

To deal with the situation, Portugal implemented a restrictive lockdown, which lasted for almost three months.

Reopening has ‘freedom day’

Last Friday (1st), the country lived what was called “freedom day”. Closed since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, bars and clubs were finally able to reopen, although with entry subject to presentation of the complete vaccination certificate or a negative laboratory test for the coronavirus.

The mandatory use of masks ended in several situations (but was maintained for public transport, large stores and in places with agglomerations in closed spaces). There are also no longer limitations on opening hours and capacity for commercial establishments and events.

The end of restrictions moved the weekend in the country. In the Portuguese capital, the movement in the streets and in nightclubs was similar to that before the pandemic.

The participation of Brazilian tourists in nightlife, however, faces some difficulties. As Portugal and Brazil have not yet concluded the bilateral agreement for the validation of vaccines, the certificate issued by the SUS is not accepted in the country.

As a result, entry into clubs is subject to the submission of a negative test to Covid: a PCR test performed within the last 72 hours or an antigen test performed within 48 hours before the performance.

Although she already has the complete vaccination schedule in Brazil, the engineer from São Paulo Gabriela Sacco, 34, was one of those who had to present the negative test at the entrance of a Lisbon discotheque last Saturday.

“I came on vacation to visit my cousin who lives in Lisbon. It’s boring and expensive to have to take the test, but it’s part of it. I already knew it would be like this. Honestly, I feel safer to leave knowing that this care exists. In São Paulo, I still haven’t had the courage to go to a club this year”, she says.

Despite the climate of optimism for the reopening, authorities have been cautious about the development of the epidemiological situation. The maintenance of sanitary rules (and the amount of restrictions) is still subject to periodic assessments.