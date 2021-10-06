Practicing aerobic exercise at night helps regulate blood pressure, USP study shows

RIO — A study carried out by researchers at the University of São Paulo (USP), and recently published in the scientific journal Blood Pressure Monitoring, reveals that the practice of physical activities at night brings more benefits to hypertensive people. According to the research results, the exercises between 6 pm and 9 pm potentiated the positive effects of training to stabilize blood pressure.

Conducted by the School of Physical Education and Sport at the University of São Paulo (EEFE-USP), the analysis took into account the Cardiac Recovery Rate (CRT) to compare the response of physical activities at different times of the day.

— The TRC is an excellent index to be evaluated. It is the difference in the number of heartbeats between the end of the exercise stage and the stipulated time for a new assessment – explains the doctor in endocrinology and metabolism from the Faculty of Medicine of USP Antonio Carlos do Nascimento, in São Paulo.

According to researcher Leandro Campos de Brito, responsible for the study, the discovery is very important because about 25% of people cannot easily control their blood pressure with physical exercise and, for them, different strategies are needed, such as training in times that maximize its benefits.

Nascimento explains that physical activity is essential for people with high blood pressure because the substances produced by it favor an increase in the concentration of HDL cholesterol in the blood, which is the good part of cholesterol and protects against arteriosclerotic disease, a condition that stiffens blood vessels arteries.

– They also promote a sustained vascular relaxation after exercise, which facilitates blood pressure control in hypertensive patients and prevent the progression to the disease in those who do not have it – adds the specialist.

The explanation

One mechanism that may help explain the increased benefits of nighttime physical activity is a type of body sensitivity. The researchers explain that this is a reflex of the body responsible for measuring blood pressure at each heartbeat and correcting it. The more sensitive this control is, the better. And, for those responsible for the study, it is possible that training at night has improved sensitivity on a larger scale than training in the morning.

In addition, the study points out that an individual’s blood pressure usually reaches its first peak around 10 am and stabilizes around 3 pm. Then there is a second peak between 6 pm and 8 pm, followed by a progressive decline. Thus, scientists suggest that training during the night would be coinciding with this interval and promoting a more expressive improvement in the impact on blood pressure.

the experiment

The study involved 49 middle-aged men with high blood pressure and medicated for at least four months with the same type of drug. They were divided into three groups, one that trained in the morning, from 7:00 am to 9:00 am, another in the evening, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm, and a third for comparison that did not practice physical activities.

At the beginning of the work, the participants of the first two groups pedaled on the exercise bike three times a week for 30 minutes. From the fourth week onwards, this time was increased to 45 minutes. In total, the groups were followed for 10 weeks.

Those responsible for the research point out that benefits were also recorded for those who trained in the morning, but with less intensity. Which proves the importance of physical activity, regardless of the time it is practiced.

*Supervised by Adriana Dias Lopes