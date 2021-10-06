Prevent Senior spent R$4.8m on drugs from the ‘covid kit’ in the pandemic

BRASILIA – Prevent Senior network purchasing spreadsheets, held by Covid’s Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI), in the Senate, show that the health care provider spent R$ 4.8 million during the pandemic on so-called medicines “covid kit”. In all, 1.98 million tablets were purchased. hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and ivermectin, which has been proven to be ineffective against covid-19. The company claims that the purchases were made by “prevention”.

Doctors who worked at the operator reported an indiscriminate prescription of the “covid kit” to Prevent Senior members. Unopened bags with the drug cocktail were sent even to those who had not even been tested for the disease (see the video below). A dossier delivered to the CPI also points out that health professionals were obliged to prescribe medication, otherwise they would be fired, and that patients in the network were treated with these medications without knowing it. In addition to the CPI, the network is also investigated by the São Paulo Public Ministry.

The group also accuses the operator of underreporting covid cases, defrauding death certificates, as in the cases of businessman Luciano Hang’s mother, Regina Hang, and the toxicologist Anthony Wong, and to sign a pact with the federal government and the “parallel cabinet” to rid the company of criticism and test the “early treatment”.

Of the total spent on hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin during the pandemic, 75% of the amount was disbursed between March and May last year. The months coincide with the period when Prevent Senior did a study to test the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine combined with azithromycin in the treatment of covid-19. At the time, the network reported that the survey had been carried out between March 26 and April 4, last year, to assess possible reductions in the number of hospitalizations in patients with suspected coronavirus infection.







Closed bags with the drug cocktail sent to Prevent Senior associates; operator targeted by Covid’s CPI Photo: Reproduction / Estadão

In testimony to the CPI last month, the executive director of Prevent Senior, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior, denied that there was mass testing and stated that the study was “observational”. According to the director, the network’s doctors had autonomy to prescribe the medicines, and patients who received hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin were monitored by the operator.

The study ended up being suspended by the National Research Ethics Commission (Conep) on April 20th. The agency found that tests with patients were started before the company received the approval to carry out the research, which is prohibited by the country’s regulations. A group of doctors who reported irregularities in the operator to the CPI claims that the network concealed deaths and reviewed data in the survey.

The study numbers were cited by President Jair Bolsonaro, on April 18 of last year, on a social network, as proof of his false thesis that people did not need to quarantine or wear a mask because the combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin would cure illness.

The version is contested by doctors who accuse Prevent Senior of irregularities. Professionals claim that there was no medical autonomy. According to them, prescribing the drugs was mandatory, at the risk of dismissal for those who did not do it.

According to the group, the “covid kit” it was delivered, at no additional cost to members, in a plastic bag at the network’s offices or sent to patients’ homes by courier. The doctors delivered a video to the CPI that shows several plastic bags that are adhesive and with the indication: “medicine kit, 8 tablets hydroxychloroquine 400mg + 5 tablets azithromycin 500mg”.

Hydroxychloroquine is a drug indicated for autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. Azithromycin is an antibiotic used to treat everything from sexually transmitted infections to pneumonia.

Patients file complaint about ‘covid kit’ delivery

The Complain Here website registered complaints from Prevent Senior associates about the delivery of a “covid kit”. In November 2020, a woman reported having gone to the network’s emergency room in São Paulo. She stated that her symptoms were sinusitis, but that the doctor said she “was more likely to be covid” even though she had not done a specific test. “I’ve already been talking about the cocktail that if I want to drink it, it’s up to me, which is a plastic bag they give that is already stocked in the room, with the medications azithromycin and chloroquine, among others, already separated for their customers.”

Another woman reported on the website in March of this year that she was seen by a nurse in the Prevent Senior virtual consultation, who “recommended her for a covid exam”. “He wanted to send me antibiotics and those products (chloroquine, etc…). I was shocked! I didn’t accept it, of course, and the consultation was over!”, he wrote.

The epidemiologist and researcher at the Federal University of Pelotas (UFPel) Pedro Hallal, told the state that “a purchase of this volume makes it clear that the prescription (of drugs) was part of the company’s strategy”.

“Which I very much regret, because these resources could have been used in strategies that are effectively effective in preventing the spread of the virus, such as a broader testing policy, such as a policy for tracing contacts, isolating suspected cases and distributing masks to avoid contagion,” he said. “It shows that the company adopted a wrong policy to face the pandemic.”

In the evaluation of the epidemiologist Paulo Lotufo, from USP, the “story of autonomy” of the network’s professionals “is a huge fallacy”. “The success of Prevent Senior was precisely because the doctor does not have the autonomy to order any type of exam. He has to follow several protocols, which are not bad, they are good. Their success was precisely not having the autonomy of the doctors”, he says.

Bolsonaro is the biggest influencer of hydroxychloroquine, a study found

Hydroxychloroquine had Bolsonaro as its biggest booster. As revealed the state, the president is the biggest digital influencer of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine on Facebook. Worldwide, no user of the platform provoked as much engagement by citing the remedy. The result was a wave of misinformation about its use in the treatment of covid-19. The posts Bolsonaro published on the subject generated 11 million interactions and 1.7 million shares on the social network.

The use of the drug has been discussed since the beginning of the pandemic. On March 20 of last year, the Brazilian Society of Infectology (SBI) published a report in which it recommended that hydroxychloroquine, if used, should be in “clinical study approved” by Conep or, at least, “by the Ethics Committee of hospital, with the patient’s or family’s consent form (intubated patient)”. “We contraindicate its use for non-critical cases; neither as a prophylactic”, the organization said.

A day after the SBI, it was the turn of the Brazilian Medical Association (AMB) to manifest itself. On March 21, the organization considered that the application of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin to combat covid should “be kept in an experimental environment” following the legislation of Conep and other regulatory bodies for medical research in Brazil (ANVISA, CFM and Ministry of Health).

In a statement, Prevent Senior pointed out that “it invested R$ 250 million in hospital and protection equipment, medicines and personnel in the pandemic”. The network said it “has sought to buy in scale, as much as possible, to prevent further waves of the pandemic.”

“Only in respirators, R$ 20 million were invested in the purchase of 200 more machines. The investments dismantle the thesis that there was a concern with cost reduction in the care of patients with covid and other diseases. The effort also included masks and PPE” , says the note.