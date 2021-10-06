‘Prime Minister, stop talking’: journalist tells Boris Johnson, pressured by widespread shortages

LONDON — A BBC journalist interrupted Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday to ask him to “stop talking” and answer his questions, during a tense interview about the UK’s supply problems, which have worsened for 15 days. Pressed, the premier denies the existence of a crisis in the country, which is faced with the prospect of lack of typical foods for the British Christmas dinner, such as turkeys and cold meats.

This Tuesday’s interview, the third and penultimate day of Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party’s annual conference, was the first that the prime minister gave in two years to the BBC radio’s Today morning program, one of the country’s main ones. If the aim was to allay concerns about the supply crisis, however, that is not what happened.

The premier’s long, evasive monologues about the rising cost of living and the lack of fuel and food frustrated presenter Nick Robinson, who intervened:

“Prime Minister, you will stop,” said the journalist. — Prime Minister, stop talking. If you don’t mind, we’ll ask you questions and answers. You won’t just talk.





Boris finally let Robinson ask his question, but he made several references to the interaction during the interview. Conservatives have a strained relationship with the BBC, accused of being anti-Brexit by the right-wing press. Most of the state broadcaster’s funding comes from an annual fee of 159 pounds ($1184), paid by everyone who owns televisions or watches Internet broadcasts, but in August The Times reported that the government did not intend to adjust. it in line with inflation, effectively reducing the company’s budget.

The supply crisis is in part related to the British divorce from the European Union, which took place in January this year: there is a lack of truck drivers to deliver fuel and other products, as well as labor in sectors such as the meat processing industry. With the pandemic, many workers who came from EU nations left the UK. After Brexit, which ended the free movement of people between the country and the bloc, they did not return.

Faced with the risk of seeing empty stores at Christmas, the British government allowed the immediate entry of 300 foreign drivers. The demand, however, has been lower than expected: so far, only 27 professionals from EU countries have applied for an emergency visa. Earlier today, Boris had claimed that 127 requests had been made, but the number had to be corrected by his government.

At the same time, 200 soldiers mobilized to expedite the delivery of fuel began work on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Boris acknowledged for the first time that the labor shortage is in part caused by the divorce from the EU, but said it was a necessary “transitional moment” to increase the productivity of the national economy and that it will not loosen policies. migration. Asked today by the BBC’s Robinson if there is a crisis, he emphatically said “no”:

“On the contrary, what we are seeing today in the British economy and in the global economy are mostly the side effects of a giant awakening,” he said. — What we’ve seen in the last 20, 25 years is a policy in which businesses in various industries have been able to maintain low wages, cheap labor and immigration for a long time.

The British press has been referring to the current moment as the “autumn of discontent”, a Shakespearean metaphor that became popular during the “winter of discontent” of 1978. At the time, gas shortages, strikes and high prices were a prelude to the arrival from Margaret Thatcher to power the following year and from her conservative revolution. The premier, however, denied that there is a crisis like that:

“I don’t think the problem will present itself that way and I think that, in fact, this country’s natural ability to resolve its logistical issues and its supply chains is very strong,” he said in another interview with Sky News.

Inflation had its biggest high in August, accumulating 3.2%, and the British Central Bank believes it is on course to surpass 4% this year, more than double the 2% target. Boris, however, claims that it is a transitory issue and that the concerns are unfounded, predicting “robust economic growth”.