Procon-SP notifies WhatsApp by application blackout | Technology

The notification questions the reasons that led to the fall of WhatsApp. When reporting on the decision, the director of Procon-SP, Fernando Capez, pointed out that many people suffered losses due to the application’s fall.

“Only in an external fortuitous event, which is an earthquake or a very strong event, can you exempt WhatsApp from liability,” Capez said.

“Internal failures do not exempt the service provider from liability,” he continued. “Consumers who feel harmed by the signal drop should wait for the information provided by WhatsApp to Procon,” he continued.

Sought by g1, WhatsApp stated that it has not yet had access to the notification.

“WhatsApp recognizes the importance of its role and the trust placed by companies and people in the application. The company worked hard to restore service as quickly as possible, which happened the same day. WhatsApp has not yet received formal notification from Procon-SP, but remains available to provide any necessary clarifications.”

After the contact, the company must answer the questions. If Procon-SP does not consider that the clarifications were satisfactory, a process can be opened and there is the possibility of a fine. That’s how it was with Apple, which was fined R$ 10 million last March, for the sale of iPhones without a charger, which Procon considered an abusive practice.

The company claimed on Monday night that the problem was caused by a defect while changing its settings.

“We want to clarify that we believe the cause of the drop was a configuration change,” the company said.

The fault was in the backbone routers, a kind of backbone of a system – understand how the crash occurred. In its statement, Facebook apologized to users for the blackout.

“To all the people and companies that depend on us, we regret the inconvenience caused by the interruption of our platforms”.