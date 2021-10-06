Procon-SP says BC measures for Pix do not prevent crimes

Consumers would have to be registered for more than 24 hours to request a limit increase. Photo: Getty Images.

Even with new rules, crimes like lightning kidnapping and robbery are still possible

Agency proposes a limit of BRL 1,000 per month in transfers

The Central Bank (BC) released a series of new rules to inhibit crimes related to transfers made by Pix. Among them is blocking unusual transactions for up to 72 hours, depending on the time and user profile. However, the São Paulo Procon claims that the measures are still insufficient to prevent crimes such as lightning kidnapping or robbery.

According to the agency, the new BC rules are beneficial in terms of committing coups. On the other hand, as the measures were considered insufficient by Procon-SP, the two entities scheduled a meeting for yesterday (5) to discuss additional guidelines.

In the eyes of Procon-SP, it would be ideal that only users who have registered and consented to the terms of use can make transfers by Pix. In addition, the consumer protection institution proposes that there be a limit of R$1,000 in transactions per month.

In case the user requests an increase in the limit, the agency suggests a period of 48 hours to analyze the request. The increase in the maximum value would also only be authorized for users registered for more than 24 hours in the tool.

