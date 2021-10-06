Promotion at microsoft: games with up to 80% discount on Deals With Gold

The Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft’s official game streaming service and each month makes available a series of titles and special promotions to its subscribers, such as Deals With Gold. With discounts of up to 90% on selected titles for Xbox Series X, Xbox One and Xbox 360, the promotional action allows players to access games for more affordable values, in addition to those already available every month through the subscription service.

With that in mind, we’ve separated into a list some titles that are on sale for you to check out. All offers are only available to active Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass subscribers and you need to log in to your account to view the in-game discount application. Offers, which have a fixed term, are a good opportunity to save on a newer title or the one you’ve always been watching. Check out some of the titles on sale:

RAD game, Xbox

60% Off You’ll be our teenage protagonist, venturing into Fallow – an ever-changing radioactive wasteland filled with unknown and indescribable creatures. BRL 150.00

Rabbids Invasion Game: The Interactive TV Show, Xbox

75% Off RABBIDS® INVASION, the best-selling children’s TV animation now turned into a video game! Kids can watch 20 episodes to play and interact with the Rabbids. BRL 99.00

Play A Plague Tale: Innocence, Xbox

75% Off Follow the critically acclaimed story of young Amicia and her little brother Hugo on an emotional journey through one of history’s darkest moments. BRL 154.00

Game Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood, Xbox

60% Off You are Cahal, a powerful Garou who chose exile after losing control of his destructive rage. Master the three forms, with your powers, to punish all who desecrate Gaia. BRL 184.95

South Park Game: The Stick of Truth, Xbox

67% Off Gear up with legendary weapons to defeat underwear gnomes, hippies and other evil forces. Find the Staff of Truth and succeed in earning your place alongside Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny as their new friend. BRL 79.00

Game Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, Xbox

60% Off The Humankind Odyssey is a third-person survival game set in an open world where you explore, expand and evolve to advance your clan’s generation in an exciting new adventure. BRL 130.90

Grand Theft Auto V game, Xbox

50% Off Includes the full Grand Theft Auto V Story Mode, free access to the ever-evolving world of Grand Theft Auto Online, and all released game content and enhancements. BRL 149.95

Borderlands Legendary Collection Game, Xbox

60% Off Secure 3x the chaos, 3x the loot and 3x the action with Borderlands Legendary Collection! BRL 207.90

