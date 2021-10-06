Proposal for ICMS reduces the price of gasoline by 8%, alcohol by 7% and diesel by 3.7%, says Lira | Policy

The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) said on Tuesday (5) that the proposal discussed with party leaders on charging the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services, the ICMS (state tax), will allow a reduction in the price of gasoline by 8%; of ethanol by 7%; and diesel by 3.7%.

The proposal, which according to Lira will be voted on on Wednesday next week, takes into account the average value of fuels in the two previous years.

The ICMS charge in 2022, for example, would be based on the average price of fuel in 2020 and 2021. In 2023, it would be worth the average price in 2021 and 2022.

Currently, the tax, levied by the states, is based on the average price of gasoline, diesel and ethanol in the previous 15 days.

GOVERNORS: high gasoline prices are a ‘national problem’

REASONS: why does the price of gasoline keep rising?

After meeting this Tuesday (5) with Lira, who presented the initial idea of ​​the text, opposition leaders asked for more time to analyze the proposal.

Initially, the president of the Chamber intended to vote on it in this Tuesday’s session. But there was an agreement for the proposal to be voted on, without obstruction, on Wednesday of next week (13th).

For Arthur Lira, the ICMS is not the main factor for the rise in fuel prices, but, according to him, the tax is “an evil cousin”.

“We never said that it is the ICMS that ‘states’ the price of fuels. With Petrobras’ policy approved by the National Congress, of prices linked to the dollar and oil, it is logical that this has to vary. The problem we are analyzing is that, in the increases that are given to fuels by oil and the dollar, the ICMS is an evil cousin. It contributes a lot to the increase in fuels, in a geometrical way. It is increase on top of increase with the entire chain embedded in it “he stated.

For Arthur Lira, the change that the proposal foresees in the ICMS calculation basis would be a way to reduce the volatility of prices for the consumer.

But state finance secretaries see the proposal as a “patch” and a “tweak” that they say will not solve the fuel price problem and will cause yet another problem for the states. The expectation is that the new rule will cause a loss of revenue for the states – and, therefore, may suffer resistance from parliamentarians and governors.

The assessment among the state finance secretaries is that, in order to have a significant impact on fuel prices, a change in Petrobras’ pricing policy would be necessary.

Arthur Lira admitted the possibility of losses, but said he saw no difficulty for the states to support a “momentary adjustment”.

“If there is going to be a decrease in the price of fuel, if we are going to have a fixed value for the fuel in the last two years, it will momentarily collect less. But how many years have the states been collecting more? In these three years of pandemic, the state accounts were fueled, and I don’t see any state of the federation today with any kind of difficulty that cannot withstand a momentary adjustment in a crisis that Brazil is going through and that the common citizen needs cheaper fuel to get around,” declared the president of the Chamber .

Fuel prices have generated friction between the government and Petrobras.

On Monday (27), after President Jair Bolsonaro said he was studying ways to reduce fuel prices, Petrobras President Joaquim Silva e Luna said that the state-owned price policy will be maintained, admitting that the prices could go up.

In line with President Bolsonaro, Lira attacked the state’s pricing policy and said he would discuss alternatives with leaders to secure the price of fuel.

On the same day, Petrobras announced that it would raise the price of diesel sold to distributors. With the readjustment, the average diesel sale price went from R$2.81 to R$3.06 per liter, reflecting an average readjustment of R$0.25 per liter.

According to Petrobras, the increase of 8.89% came after 85 days of stable fuel prices – the last increase before that was on July 7th.