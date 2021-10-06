PS Plus: October games are now available – 10/05/2021

You PS Plus October games are already available to subscribers. Among the highlights is Hell Let Loose, a first-person shooter set during the bloody Second World War. The title gains new features on PlayStation 5 – DualSense tactile feedback, audio feedback on the controller itself and adaptive triggers.

Still about the PS Plus October games, PS4 users can face enemies in the hit Mortal Kombat X and get to feel like true golf stars in PGA Tour 2K21. Titles can be redeemed until November 1st, becoming a permanent part of the game library (while subscription lasts).

More details of the joctober from PS Plus

Hell Let Loose | PS5

This WWII-inspired multiplayer title brings together epic battles for 100 players with a unique RTS-inspired metagame. In it, commanders direct the flow of battle and coordinate powerful gameplay skills that contribute to the team’s march toward victory.

Form your team and take on enemy fighters online in 50-on-50 confrontations on a dynamic frontline, choose from 14 infantry missions, recon unit types and their armor, each equipped with authentic weapons, vehicles and equipment .





PGA Tour 2K21 | PS4 and PS5

Prove you have what it takes to become a FedExCup winner. Play with PGA Tour pros on stunning and realistic circuits during your own career and earn rewards and gear.

Then play against your friends or the best players in the world in local or online tournaments. Create your own player and customize your equipment, then build your own team, designing and running complete seasons and tournaments tailored to your rules and requirements.

Mortal Kombat X | PS4 and PS5

NetherRealm Studios’ bloody massacre combines cinematic presentation with an entirely new gaming experience. For the first time in the series’ history, each character in its robust cast has a selection of different fighting styles, offering a greater variety of strategies for facing and fighting in battle.