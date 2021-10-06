PSG could lose trendy player amid imbroglio involving Mbappé

O tottenham shows interest in having Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, from Paris Saint-Germain.

The English club plans an onslaught by the player in the next transfer window in January.

According to the Calciomercate, Icardi should be one of the main targets of the Spurs, as coach Nuno Espírito Santos diagnosed that the squad needs to be reinforced. Tottenham is in 8th place in the Premier League, with 12 points from seven games played.

Icardi doesn’t live big in the PSG. The player has scored three goals in 10 games this season, but has seen his space dwindle further with the arrival of Lionel Messi. Since last season the performance of the former playerInter Milan does not convince Parisians.





Icardi’s contract with PSG runs until June 2024. Also according to the Italian portal, the youth it also monitors the attacker’s situation.

Another person with an uncertain future in the Parque dos Príncipes is Mbappé, who broke the silence and confirmed that asked the Parisian club to be traded in the last transfer window.

