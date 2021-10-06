Quaest/Genial: Lula leads all scenarios and would beat anyone in the 2nd round; Ciro scores 11% on the 1st





Quaest/Genial poll released this Tuesday 5 projects victory for squid in all scenarios considered for the 2022 presidential elections. The PT’s voting intentions vary between 43% and 46% in the 1st round – in the 2nd round, the former president would surpass any opponent.

In the estimated average of the eight scenarios presented for the 1st round, Lula appears with 45%, followed by Jair Bolsonaro, with 26%. Ciro Gomes scores 11%.

In the 2nd round, Lula would win Bolsonaro (53% to 29%), Ciro (49% to 26%), Sergio Moro (52% to 26%), Luiza Trajano (54% to 17%), João Doria (54% to 16%), Eduardo Leite (55% to 15%) and Rodrigo Pacheco (56% to 14%).

The survey also points to Lula as the best candidate to solve Brazil’s core problems. For 37%, it is the most suitable to face health-related problems (Bolsonaro, in 2nd, has 19%). Lula is still preferred to deal with challenges in public safety (29%), corruption (28%), the economy (44%) and in resolving political disputes (35%).

The Quaest/Consultoria survey included 2,048 interviews between September 30th and October 3rd. The margin of error is 2.2 percentage points more or less. The confidence level is 95%.

