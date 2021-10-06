Queiroga has 48 hours to report on the discontinuation of Coronavac in 2022 – Policy

Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga (photo: Agência Brasil/Reprodução) The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, will have 48 hours to provide information on the discontinuation of the use of the Coronavac vaccine in 2022. The COVID-19 Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) approved the application this Tuesday (10/5), during a statement by Raimundo Nonato Brasil, a partner at VTCLog – a carrier hired by the Ministry of Health for logistics and delivery of vaccines and other supplies.

The document will require the minister to clarify the National Immunization Plan and also request information on the epidemiological monitoring program, on data from the technical camera on vaccination, on the technical team responsible for monitoring the pandemic and for the formation of public policies.

The minister, who has recovered from COVID-19 after being quarantined in New York, United States, after the UN General Assembly, spoke to journalists, at the Ministry of Health’s entrance, that Coronavac will be reinserted in the National Immunization Plan (PNI) with the condition of having its definitive registration approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), in a new contract between the federal government and the Butantan Institute.

The CPI also intends to approve the sending of two other questionnaires: one to Queiroga himself and the other to Minister Paulo Guedes.