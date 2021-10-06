Queiroga will appoint a pediatrician to head the immunization program

After three months of waiting, the Ministry of Health defined who will be the new coordinator of the PNI (National Immunization Program). The chosen one is the pediatrician Ricardo Queiroz Gurgel, professor at UFS (Federal University of Sergipe). Gurgel’s appointment was published today in the Diário Oficial da União.

Responsible for organizing and implementing vaccination actions in the country, the PNI has been without leadership since July 7, despite the pandemic. After the departure of the previous incumbent, Francieli Fantinato, the position was held on an interim basis by a technical advisor for the sector.

Fantinato, who spoke to Covid’s CPI the day after resigning, told senators that the vaccination campaign against Covid suffered from a lack of doses and the absence of an effective advertising campaign. Fantinato said that he left the head of the PNI, which he had occupied since 2019, due to the politicization around vaccines.

Graduated in medicine from UFS in 1981, Gurgel holds a master’s and doctorate in child and adolescent health from USP (University of São Paulo). According to your resume lattes, he coordinates a clinical study at the Butantan Institute that evaluates the application of the tetravalent vaccine against dengue.

Crisis in vaccination coverage

To UOL Gurgel said he was invited by ministry officials about three weeks ago to take over. The main challenge ahead of the PNI, according to him, will be to reverse the fall in vaccination coverage in the country, which fell to the level of the 1980s during the pandemic.

“Ministry officials came to me saying that they wanted someone connected to academia, with experience in vaccine research and with training decidedly linked to the defense of the PNI,” said Gurgel.

As a pediatrician and researcher, I felt able to develop the technical work proposed to me. With the main purpose of redeeming the coverage of the vaccination schedule for children and adults”

Ricardo Queiroz Gurgel, pediatrician and professor at UFS

The share of the population immunized against infections such as tuberculosis and measles, which has been declining since 2015, dropped at an even faster pace from 2019. Polio, for example, saw coverage drop from 98% in 2015 to 76% last year.