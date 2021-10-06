Real price of gas cylinders is the highest this century, research points out | Brazil

O price national of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) , O cooking gas , reached the highest real monthly average (discounted for inflation) of this century in September, sold at R$ 98.7 o cylinder . In the case of gasoline, the average price per liter in the country, of R$ 6.092, was the highest, in real terms, since February 2003.

The data are from the price monitor of the Petrobras Social Observatory (OSP), a research entity linked to the National Federation of Oil Workers (FNP), the Brazilian Institute of Political and Social Studies (Ibeps) and the Latin American Institute of Social Studies. Economic (Ilaese).

The launch of the OSP price monitor comes at a time when fuel prices are back in the spotlight on Brasília’s political agenda.

1 of 1 Gas cylinder: Real price is the highest this century — Photo: Public Photos / Agência Brasília Gas cylinder: Real price is the highest this century — Photo: Public Photos / Agência Brasília

According to a survey by the observatory, the average price of LPG in Brazil, in September, corresponds to 9% of the minimum wage, the highest level since February 2008.

The data show a downward trend in the value of the cylinder in relation to the minimum wage throughout most of the 21st century. As of 2006, the ratio dropped to less than double digits, reaching 5.7% in January 2015. In the last three years, however, it has remained above 7%.

The OSP price monitor is based on the survey of fuel prices by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). Data deflation is calculated from the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA).

The observatory claims, based on the monitor’s data, that the main villain of the increase in fuel prices in the country is Petrobras’ pricing policy, in line with the import parity price (PPI) since 2016.