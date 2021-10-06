Recife Airport to gain connection with Dubai

Photo: Instagram/Reproduction

According to the minister of Tourism, Gilson Machado, shared on his personal Instagram account, Recife airport should be the only capital in the Northeast with a connection to Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates. The meeting took place in person in Dubai and the statement was made this Tuesday (9).

“Everyone, after a very productive meeting in Dubai, with the president of Emirates, Sheikh Ahmed bin Seed Al Maktoum, we are working to announce soon that Brazil will receive new flights from this one of the largest airlines in the world. The sheikh signaled that our country must have a connection between Dubai and the Brazilian northeast, probably Recife. Excellent news for our tourism and economy!”, shared Machado.

The minister also spoke about internal flights in Brazil. “I took advantage of the meeting, held during our participation in Expo Dubai, to discuss the possibility of the company operating internal flights in Brazil! I spoke about our potential for tourism, the verticality of our territory, with the possibility of snow in the south and 35º C heat in the northeast, and reinforced that our country is spectacular not only for the wonders it has, but for what it doesn’t have: hurricane, earthquake, excess of sargasso in the beaches”, added Gilson Machado.