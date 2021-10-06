Red Bull and AlphaTauri partner with Honda with special paint

Red Bull and AlphaTauri cars will have a special layout in Turkey (Video: Red Bull)

In the final chapters of the partnership, Red Bull decided to use a painting in honor of Honda at the Turkish GP, which takes place this weekend. The Japanese automaker, which stops supplying power units to the Austrian team at the end of the 2021 season, receives the tribute in Istanbul, proof that it replaced Japan on the calendar.

The paintwork is predominantly white and inspired by the legendary Honda RA 272, in which Richie Ginther took the carmaker’s first victory in Formula 1. AlphaTauri cars will carry the message ありがとう(arigato), ‘thank you’, in Japanese, on the rear wing. .

The RA272 Honda. model that won the automaker’s first F1 race in 1965 (Photo: Honda)

According to the energy drink brand, the proposal of the new paint is to “celebrate the team’s winning alliance with Honda, the power unit supplier and give fans of the brand in Japan a chance to say goodbye to the company, when it should be the occasion of the last home race in Suzuka”.

“We were all looking forward to giving Japanese Honda fans a chance to celebrate our extremely successful Formula 1 partnership at home in Suzuka. With the race going downhill from the pandemic, we simply couldn’t let the weekend go by without paying tribute to Honda and its amazing home fans bringing some of their heritage to Istanbul,” said Christian Horner, head of Red Bull. “The paint chosen pays homage to Honda’s remarkable journey in F1 and we hope we can give fans another victory in these legendary colors this weekend,” he added.

Honda’s director of brand operations and communications Koji Watanabe lamented the cancellation of the Japanese GP, said he hoped fans would see this special paint job as a sign of appreciation for all the support received.

“Everyone at Honda is extremely disappointed that the Japanese GP had to be cancelled, although we completely understand and agree with the reason behind this decision,” commented Watanabe. “We were especially looking forward to racing on the Suzuka circuit, as it is our last in the sport, at a time when our two teams are performing very well. We also appreciate that Japanese fans were particularly looking forward to seeing Honda’s latest appearance here and Yuki Tsunoda driving their home race,” he continued.

“We know this special paint can’t replace what would have been an exciting weekend, but we hope Honda fans around the world, especially those in Japan, will accept this paint as a small token of our appreciation for the continued support of Honda. throughout all the years”, he concluded.

Interestingly, Max Verstappen participated in a promotional action in 2019 in which he piloted the RA 272. Takuma Sato, Japanese Indy representative and two-time winner of the Indianapolis 500 Miles, was also present and guided the car.

Max Verstappen drives the RA272, 1965 model that won for the first time in F1 (Photo: Red Bull)

Honda returned to Formula 1 as an engine supplier in 2015, with McLaren. The partnership was unsuccessful and ended at the end of 2017. So, the Japanese began supplying power units to Toro Rosso in 2018, as a “preview” of what was to come in 2019, after Red Bull finally broke through the troubled relationship with Renault and establish a partnership with Honda.

Driven by Japanese engines, Red Bull won 13 races, 12 of them with Max Verstappen and 1 with Sergio Pérez. The Dutch driver currently occupies second place in the Drivers’ World Championship and is looking for a title to close the partnership on a high. In 2020, Honda announced that it would leave Formula 1 at the end of 2021. The Taurine team chose to inherit the technology and use the regulation that freezes the development of engines as of 2022.

The Turkish GP takes place between October 8th and 10th at Istanbul Park in Tuzla. O BIG PRIZE follow the actions LIVE is on REAL TIME.