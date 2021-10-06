Red Bull brings special painting in homage to Honda for Turkish GP

Red Bull will come with special paintwork for the F1 Turkish GP. In a tribute to Honda, the Austrian team will paint the cars red and white. AlphaTauri also prepared a message in thanks to the Japanese brand.

The category arrives this week in Istanbul for the 16th stage of the 2021 season. However, originally it would be the weekend of the Japanese GP and, therefore, justifies the choice of the new outfit.

The colors chosen will be in the same paint scheme as the Honda RA272, the Japanese brand car designed by Yoshio Nakamura and Shoichi Sano for the 1965 F1 championship. In the eight stages he played at the time, he won one – the Mexico GP with Richie Ginther.

And that’s not all, as AlphaTauri will also bring a message to the Japanese supplier at the Turkish GP. On the AT02’s rear wings, the team will write ありがとう (arigato), which means thank you in Japanese.

It turns out that Max Verstappen already got a taste of what it’s like to fly the RA272. In a promotional action by Red Bull, the Dutchman drove the car with V12 and 1.5L engine through the Tochigi Proving Ground circuit.

“We were looking forward to giving Honda fans the chance to celebrate our extremely successful F1 partnership at Suzuka. With the race being canceled because of the pandemic, we couldn’t let the weekend go by without paying homage to Honda and its amazing fans in Istanbul,” said Christian Horner, head of Red Bull.

“The bodywork chosen for our cars pays homage to Honda’s memorable journey in F1 and I hope it can give the fans another victory in these legendary colors this weekend,” added the British manager.