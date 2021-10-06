Restricted retail falls 3.1% in August, after a strong revision in July, says IBGE | Brazil

the volume of retail sales restricted fell 3.1% in August, compared to July, in the seasonally adjusted series, according to the Monthly Trade Survey (PMC), released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) this Wednesday.

The drop is the most intense for the months of August of the research’s historical series, which began in 2000. For the historical series as a whole, it is the third biggest loss, only behind April 2020 (-18.4%) and December 2020 (-6.1%).

The retreat comes after a strong revision of the July data for the seasonally adjusted series. In July, compared to June, trade had initially increased 1.2%, but the data was revised to a high of 2.7%. According to the research manager, Cristiano Santos, the revision is due only to the seasonal adjustment of the indicator. He explains that the pandemic changed the patterns of trade behavior, which has brought more intense revisions to data in the seasonally adjusted series.

“The pandemic removed the stability of economic indicators. It is a phenomenon of such great amplitude that the stability that existed until now has not returned”, he says.

With the August data, the level of retail sales is only 2.2% above the pre-pandemic in February 2020. The performance is much lower than in July, when it was 5.5% above the level at the beginning of the last year. “Among the sectors, there is no homogeneous behavior”, commented Cristiano Santos.

Sales retreated in six of the eight activities surveyed in restricted retail. The negative highlights were other articles for personal and domestic use (-16.0%), office, computer and communication equipment and supplies (-4.7%), and fuels and lubricants (-2.4%). On the other hand, there was growth in fabrics, apparel and footwear (1.1%) and Pharmaceutical, medical, orthopedic, perfumery and cosmetic articles (0.2%).

In comparison with August 2020, the restricted retail fell 4.1%. Restricted trade accumulates an increase of 5% in the result accumulated in the 12 months up to August and 5.1% in the first eight months of 2021.

The results came in the opposite direction of the median of the estimates collected by the Value Date with 31 consultancies and financial institutions, which was up 0.6% compared to July, with a range of projections ranging from -1.4% to +1.2%. The 4.1% drop compared to August 2020 was also a lower-than-expected result. The median expectation was of a 2% variation, with an interval between a drop of 0.3% and an increase of 5.2%.

The nominal revenue of the restricted retail accumulated fall of 1.8% in August, compared to July. In comparison with August 2020, there was a decrease of 1.4%.

At the expanded retail, which includes sales of vehicles and motorcycles, parts and pieces, and construction material, the volume of sales fell 2.5% between July and August, after discounting seasonal effects. Analysts at banks and consulting firms expected a drop of 0.6%, according to the median of expectations collected by the Value Date, with a range from -1.6% to +0.7%.

In expanded retail, there were four of the eight activities with a fall. There was an increase of 0.7% in vehicles, motorcycles, parts and pieces and a decrease of 1.3% in construction material, in the seasonally adjusted series.

In comparison with August 2020, the volume of expanded retail sales was stable. The expectation, by the Value Date, was 2.5%. The range of estimates ranged from 0.1% to 4.8%.

The nominal revenue of expanded retail retreated 1.4% in August, compared to July, in the seasonally adjusted series. In comparison with August 2020, there was an increase of 15%.

Of the ten activities that make up the expanded retail, only four are above the pre-pandemic level. They are: civil construction (13.7%), pharmaceutical, medical, orthopedic and perfumery articles (12%), other articles for personal and domestic use (9.2%) and hypermarkets, supermarkets, food products and beverages (1 .6%).

Among the sectors with the worst performance compared to the pre-pandemic are books, newspapers, magazines and stationery (-37.4%) and office, computer and communication equipment and materials (-14.8%).

Of the 27 federation units, 24 registered a decrease in sales volume in August, compared to July, with highlights for Rondônia (-19.7%), Paraná (-11.0%) and Mato Grosso (-10.9% ). On the other hand, in the positive field, there are 3 of the 27 Federation Units: Ceará (2.0%), Maranhão (1.0%) and Roraima (0.3%).

Compared to August 2020, there was a drop in sales volume in 24 of the 27 units of the federation. The results of Amapá (-14.2%), Acre (-13.5%) and Paraíba (-13.2%) are noteworthy. The three UFs with positive rates were Mato Grosso do Sul (5.9%), Espírito Santo (5.3%) and Piauí (3.7%).