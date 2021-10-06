Retail sales fall 3.1% in August after four positive rates, much worse than expected

SAO PAULO – Retail trade sales fell 3.1% in August compared to July 2021, reported this Wednesday (6) the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). It is the first drop after four consecutive positive rates. In the year, the retail accumulated a 5.1% high and in the last twelve months, growth of 5.0%.

In one year, compared to August 2020, retail trade had a drop of 4.1%, after five consecutive positive rates.

According to Refinitiv consensus, the expectation was for a 0.7% increase in sales in August compared to July and a 2% increase in front of August 2020.

Six of the eight activities surveyed had negative rates in August, with emphasis on other articles of personal and domestic use (-16.0%), which had the main negative influence on the retail trade indicator. This activity is made up, for example, by large department stores.

“It was an industry that suffered a lot at the beginning of the pandemic, but it reinvented itself with the reformulation of its internet sales strategies. This culminated in significant growth, especially in July (19.1%) with the launch of marketplace platforms. With many discounts, the consumer anticipated consumption in July, causing the month of August to record a large drop of 16.0%. This retreat, however, is not enough to remove the gains from the previous four months”, explains PMC manager Cristiano Santos.

The sectors of office equipment and supplies, information technology and communication (-4.7%), fuels and lubricants (-2.4%), furniture and household appliances (-1.3%), books, newspapers, also declined in the period. magazines and stationery (-1.0%) and hypermarkets, supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco (-0.9%).

“Hyper and supermarkets, as well as fuels and lubricants, have been impacted by the rise in inflation in recent months, which reduces the impetus for consumption by families and companies. The nominal revenue of hyper and supermarkets was close to zero (0.3%) and that of fuels dropped 0.7%. There was actually a lower expense by families in the passage from July to August”, adds Cristiano Santos.

The two activities that had positive change in the volume of sales in August were fabrics, apparel and footwear (1.1%) and pharmaceutical, medical, orthopedic, perfumery and cosmetic articles (0.2%).

In expanded retail trade, which includes, in addition to retail, vehicles and construction materials, sales volume dropped 2.5% in August compared to July. The activity of vehicles, motorcycles, parts and pieces had a positive change of 0.7%, while construction material had a negative change (-1.3%).

annual comparison

Ahead of August 2020, the drop was 4.1%, the first negative year-on-year rate since February.

This result came from declines in the segments of furniture and household appliances (-19.8%), office, computer and communication equipment and supplies (-9.1%), hypermarkets, supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco (-4, 6%) and other articles for personal and domestic use (-1.7%).

On the other hand, four other activities had an increase in the interannual indicator: pharmaceutical, medical, orthopedic, perfumery and cosmetic articles (6.5%), books, newspapers, magazines and stationery (1.3%), fabrics, apparel and footwear (1.0%) and fuels and lubricants (0.4%).

Expanded retail trade was stable (0.0%), compared to August of last year, registering an increase of 16.8% in the activity of vehicles and motorcycles, parts and pieces and a drop of 7.1% in the construction material sector .

“This is the first negative year-on-year rate since February. The previous five positive rates reflected the very low basis of comparison at that time in 2020”, observes Cristiano Santos. “Despite the retreat in August, retail is 2.2% above the pre-pandemic period. This level, however, is not homogeneous across sectors. There are activities that have not yet recovered their losses, such as office supplies, information technology and communication; fuels and lubricants and fabrics; and clothing and footwear,” he added.

Retail trade had negative results in 24 of the 27 federation units in August compared to the same month last year, with highlights for Rondônia (-19.7%), Paraná (-11.0%), Mato Grosso (-10, 9%), Acre (-10.2%) and Santa Catarina (10.1%). The three states that were in the positive field were Ceará (2.0%), Maranhão (1.0%) and Roraima (0.3%).

In broad retail trade, the negative change was followed by 20 of the 27 units of the federation, the main ones being Amapá (-9.2%), Paraná (-9.0%) and Rondônia (-7.4%). On the other hand, the main increases were registered by Pará (1.3%), Ceará (1.1%) and Sergipe (1.1%). Alagoas was stable (0.0%).

(with IBGE News Agency)

