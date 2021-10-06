Retail sales fall 3.1% in August | Economy

At Retail sales fell 3.1% in August, compared to July , reversing the gains of the previous month, according to data released this Wednesday (6) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

(Correction: when releasing the survey, the IBGE informed that the fall registered in August was the first after four consecutive months of high. The information was wrong, since the sector fell by 1.1% in June, and the institute corrected the text was corrected at 9:50 am)

The drop was the most intense for the months of August in the historical series of the survey, which began in 2000. It was also the biggest monthly drop since December 2020 (-6.1%).

2 of 3 Retail sales in August — Photo: Economy g1 Retail sales in August — Photo: Economy g1

In comparison with August last year, sales fell 4.1%, the first retreat after five months of positive rates.

With the change of route, the level of retail sales retreats back to the level of July 2020. According to the IBGE, the level of activity in the sector is 4.3% below the record reached in November 2020.

The result came worse than expected. A Reuters poll pointed out that expectations were up 0.7% month-on-month and 2% over a year earlier.

IBGE carried out a strong review of data from recent months. In July, compared to June, trade had initially increased 1.2%, but the data was revised to a high of 2.7%. The June data was updated to fall 1.1% instead of the previous reading of a high of 0.9%.

Industry recovery slows down

The moving average for the quarter ended in August (-1.3%) also reversed the upward trajectory of the quarter ended in July (0.6%).

With the result of August, the retail accumulates high of 5.1% in the year. In 12 months, the advance slowed down to 5%, against 5.9% in the previous 12 months. See chart below:

3 of 3 Indicator accumulated in 12 months retreats after 6 months on an upward trajectory — Photo: Economy/g1 Indicator accumulated in 12 months retreats after 6 months on an upward trajectory — Photo: Economy/g1

See the performance of each of the segments in August:

Fuels and lubricants: -2.4%

Hypermarkets, supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco: -0.9%

Fabrics, apparel and footwear: 1.1%

Furniture and household appliances: -1.3%

Pharmaceutical, medical, orthopedic and perfumery articles: 0.2%

Books, newspapers, magazines and stationery: -1%

Office, computer and communication equipment and supplies: -4.7%

Other articles for personal and domestic use: -16%

Vehicles, motorcycles, parts and pieces: 0.7% (expanded retail)

Construction material: -1.3% (expanded retail)

In 12 months, only the segments of books, newspapers and stationery (-25.2%) and office and computer material (-2.7%) accumulated losses. The biggest advances are in other articles of personal and domestic use (21%) and in construction material (15.9%).

According to the IBGE, sales shrank in August in six of the eight activities surveyed, with highlighting other articles for personal and domestic use (-16.0%), which had the main negative influence on the result retail trade. This activity is made up, for example, by large department stores.

“It was an industry that suffered a lot at the beginning of the pandemic, but it reinvented itself with the reformulation of its internet sales strategies. This culminated in significant growth, especially in July (19.1%) with the launch of marketplace platforms. With many discounts, consumers anticipated consumption in July, causing the month of August to register a large drop of 16%”, explained the research manager, Cristiano Santos.

There was also a drop in sales of office, computer and communication equipment and supplies (-4.7%), fuels and lubricants (-2.4%), furniture and appliances (-1.3%), books, newspapers, magazines and stationery (-1.0%) and hypermarkets, supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco (-0.9%).

“Hyper and supermarkets, as well as fuels and lubricants, have been impacted by the rise in inflation in recent months, which reduces the consumption impetus for families and companies,” said Santos.

At the expanded retail trade, which includes, in addition to retail, vehicles and construction materials, sales volume dropped 2.5% in August. The activity of vehicles, motorcycles, parts and pieces increased by 0.7%, while construction material dropped -1.3%. The index accumulated in the year was 5.1% and the index accumulated in 12 months, 5%, compared to 5.9% in July.

Sales fall in 24 units of the federation

From July to August, there was a drop in sales in 24 of the 27 units of the federation, especially: Rondônia (-19.7%), Paraná (-11.0%) and Mato Grosso (-10.9%) . On the other hand, in the positive field, there are 3 of the 27 Federation Units: Ceará (2.0%), Maranhão (1.0%) and Roraima (0.3%).

In broad retail trade, the fall was followed by 20 states, with highlights for Amapá (-9.2%), Paraná (-9.0%) and Rondônia (-7.4%).

In the assessment of Necton economist André Perfeito, the preliminary reading of the data is very bad and should lead to further downward revisions of the economy’s performance in 2021 and 2022.

“The mix of persistent inflation with weak activity will put even more pressure on the political class to try to ‘do something’ and this could make noise over the next few days. The dynamics become more challenging,” he said.

The recovery of the Brazilian economy has lost steam in recent months amid a still high uncertainty scenario due to the escalation of inflation, the worsening of the water crisis and deterioration of expectations for the performance of the economy in 2022.

The Business Confidence Index (ICE) fell in September, interrupting a sequence of 5 monthly highs, according to a thermometer by the Getúlio Vargas Foundation.

This Tuesday, the IBGE showed that industrial production fell 0.7% in August, in the third consecutive monthly retraction.

The financial market’s expectation for economic growth in 2021 is currently at 5.04%, according to the latest Focus survey by the Central Bank, after falling by 4.1% in 2020. For 2022, the average projection is 1.57 %.

The estimate for the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), the country’s official inflation for the year, rose to 8.51%. For 2022, the projection is at 4.14%.

Unemployment retreats to 13.7% in July, but still reaches 14.1 million, says IBGE

Impoverished Brazilians: GDP per capita to close the year still 7.5% below the 2013 peak