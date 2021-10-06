Review New World: Amazon game pleases with RPG and action, but could improve | Games

New World is a PC-only MMORPG and the first major release from Amazon Games. After a few delays, the game was finally released in September this year, filled with expectations from the eagerly awaiting fans. The game, by the way, is already the most played in 2021: it passed Valheim with 700 thousand simultaneous accesses against 502 thousand, and is close to the mark of 1 million players online at the same time. is available for download on Steam for R$ 75.49 in the standard version, with dubs and subtitles in Portuguese. O TechAll tested the game for over 40 hours and we now bring our experience during gameplay.

New Word was released on September 28 after some delays

One of the great differentials of New World is its combat, slower and more strategic, reminiscent of Dark Souls style games. Unlike other MMORPGs, where you only need to press shortcuts to cast spells and defeat monsters and enemies, in New World the positioning and fighting style are vital to the success of the adventure.

This system makes PvP (Player vs. Player) moments more tactical. It is necessary, for example, to think about what your move will be instead of just firing all your abilities at once. Despite needing some balancing, the gameplay is fluid, managing to convey different sensations when using weapon variations, such as the balance or attack delay of each one.

It is noteworthy that this “hardcore” system may not appeal to everyone, especially the most casual gamers. However, for the moments without the fights against other users, the gameplay becomes friendlier.

In New Word what defines your abilities is the weapon you choose to use

In New World, unlike the vast majority of games of the same genre, there is no defined class system. That is, anyone can use the type of equipment they want. Anyone at all: from the wizard with heavy equipment to the sword and shield soldier in light clothing.

There are combinations that are stronger or weaker, but the option to leave this choice in the player’s hands is very interesting, because, in this way, everyone decides how the game is more fun for themselves.

Also, the game gives you the option to rearrange your skill points for a very low price, so the player can try out various gameplay options. There is still the freedom to choose your faction in the game after a certain level: unlike most MMORPGs, there is no obligation to decide right away when creating the character. This helps the user to make that decision with some basis, which makes all the difference in their adventure.

New World's more tactical combat is one of its differences

The island of Aeternum is a very large map, very beautiful and with many different biomes. Here we can find beaches, mountainous regions, swamps, lakes, plantation fields and much more. It is a pleasant experience to walk around the place and admire the beautiful graphics with unique landscapes, especially in group missions.

The downside of this is that a good part of New World’s gameplay time is spent pacing back and forth across the map to complete the missions and thus advance through the different levels.

However, so far there is no type of mount or way of walking faster around the map, which makes these “walks” quite tiring after a while of play. The only way to speed up travel is by teleporting between cities you’ve already visited, but the “service” is expensive.

On expeditions, groups of up to five players face groups of monsters in search of great rewards

The game delivers a lot of content, both among players and in the user’s relationship with the environment around them. Although the story isn’t less captivating (a negative thing for an RPG), we can do several main story, faction and city quests. With this, the user will always be busy with some task around the map.

The big problem is that these missions are extremely repetitive. The point that bothered the most during gameplay is the lack of diversity: there is little variety of enemies and quest types. Basically, they are tasks of collecting boxes and killing monsters, which, in turn, vary little from one to another.

On the other hand, expeditions, which are the famous “dungeons” of MMORPGs, are very well worked. During the tests, it was possible to participate in two of them. In addition to having an excellent setting, with different scenarios, they also had mechanics that required attention and teamwork from players.

Group work is essential for success in New World

A point that leaves something to be desired is the formation of groups for the expeditions. There is no resource to help you find mates. It is necessary to keep sending messages in the chat until you find someone available.

The PvP content also becomes quite interesting, as it is where the control of cities during wars is decided. The combat consists of an epic full-scale siege warfare, with 50-player teams of attackers and defenders fighting for control and victory.

This control provides several advantages for the dominant faction, so everyone will want to get strong in order to participate and get their bonuses.

It is very important to develop at least one of the available professions to get good equipment

The game’s economy is all based on commerce between players, meaning there are no NPCs selling items. Everything is manufactured or collected and sold in each city’s market. Thus, there is a great incentive for professions within the game. In each of them it is possible to manufacture hundreds of items, where the rarest and most difficult to produce can be sold for real fortunes in the game.

Evolving in each profession is an arduous task, which will require many hours of collection, travel and production on work tables in cities. However, it is rewarding to produce increasingly rare items, either for your own use or to sell on the market.

Each city is controlled by a faction, which gives its members advantages.

New World is a fun game, with a lot of content and a lot of potential. However, it needs more polish, constant updates and an attention to detail to evolve and become one of the best games in the genre.

Among the reasons to give the game a chance are some measures taken by Amazon in Brazil. Among them is dubbing in Portuguese and hosting a server in Guarulhos (SP). In addition, the fixed price of the game compared to other MMOs on the market that charge R$ 200 or very high monthly fees, are highlights that make the title attractive.

For MMORPG lovers who were in need of a good release, New World is a treat, especially for those who like tougher combat.