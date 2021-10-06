Ricardo Gurgel is appointed coordinator of the Immunization Program – Infonet – What is news in Sergipe

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, published in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) this Wednesday, 6, the nomination for the position of coordinator of the National Immunization Program (PNI). The holder from now on will be the doctor Ricardo Queiroz Gurgel. He is a full professor of pediatrics and coordinator of the Graduate Program in Health Sciences at the Federal University of Sergipe (UFS).

According to his lattes curriculum on the CNPq website, Ricardo Gurgel has experience in the area of ​​Medicine, with an emphasis on Maternal and Child Health, working mainly on the following topics: risk factors and etiology of infectious diseases prevalent in childhood (acute diarrhea and ARI ), perinatal health, prevalence and epidemiology of children at biological and social risk, street children.

The doctor has also been dedicated to studying epidemiological and social issues that interfere with perinatal health, having coordinated the “Estudo Nascer no Brasil” in Sergipe. In addition, he was the state coordinator of the ERICA Project in Sergipe. He is currently Principal Investigator of Center 5 of the Clinical Trial of Approval of Tetravalent Dengue Vaccine at Instituto Butantan.

by João Paulo Schneider