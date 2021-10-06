Ripio announces ex-HSBC as country manager and launches new projects for Brazil – Criptocurrencies

SAO PAULO – The cryptocurrency company Ripio announced this Tuesday (5) engineer Henrique Teixeira as the new country manager of the Brazilian operation.

The executive has more than 20 years of career, having worked for large companies in the financial market, such as American Express, HSBC and SWIFT. In the crypto industry, Teixeira worked for four years at Ripple, leading the areas for Asia and Brazil.

At Ripio, he will be responsible for running both the Ripio brand (a platform for the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies) and the BitcoinTrade exchange in the country, which together add up to around 1.15 million customers, being the company’s second main market, remaining second only to Argentina.

“It’s a very special moment in my career and a challenge to the style that I like and know how to do, which is to help expand the operation of a company, consolidating its position in the market and driving results so that the brand becomes the largest and most important in the Latin crypto universe”, says Teixeira.

Regarding business expansion, the Ripio group highlighted in a note the investments it intends to make after raising US$ 50 million in a Series B round last month.

The investment was led by the Digital Currency Group (DGC), a group that also owns Grayscale, the world’s largest cryptocurrency fund manager with US$ 40.3 billion under management. The round was also attended by the Amplo VC fund and investors such as Marcos Galperin, founder and CEO of Mercado Livre, and Martin Migoya, founder and CEO of Globant.

According to Teixeira, the resources will be applied to recruiting talent, creating departments, improving processes and expanding the business, with the launch of new and innovative products.

Among the news, the company announced the launch of its own over-the-counter market, with Ripio OTC already leading the Argentine market, arriving in Brazil in the coming weeks.

In addition, the company has also entered the gaming market, with a large platform in Brazil that incorporates RPC, its native cryptoactive, which will allow users to earn rewards for their activities at Ripio, in addition to discounted fees. Each user in the company received about 2,000 RPCs (equivalent to R$100) to start their challenges.

Finally, Ripio emphasized that it remains attentive to the market to continue including new tokens on its platform, as well as on BitcoinTrade.

