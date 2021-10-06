Rocha: Corinthians grows with the “luxury” of having Jô as an option in the bank – 10/06/2021

Corinthians has imposed itself from the beginning at the Neo Química Arena, with fans for the first time – and the crowds and disrespect to the usual sanitary protocol throughout Brazil.

The formation with Cantillo starting the ball and the offensive quintet with quality and generating a lot of game naturally installs Sylvinho’s team in the attacking field, working the ball to create spaces.

He faltered behind on Lucas Piton’s silly penalty, who took the field after three months to give Fabio Santos a break. Gilberto was fouled inside the area and converted the penalty, giving Bahia an unexpected advantage. Argentine Diego Dabove’s team denied spaces and tried to make the offensive transition by stretching balls to the center of shirt nine.

To open the field, Sylvinho got it right by reversing the pointers Willian and Gabriel Pereira. Right-handed on the right and left-handed on the left. So Willian found Giuliano in the area, who kicked and Lucas Araújo deflected his arm. Tie in the penalty kick needs Roger Guedes at the end of the first half and the prospect of even more dominance in the second stage, with the numerical advantage.

Everything was easier with Cantillo’s header after six minutes, completing Fágner’s free kick on the right. Joe was already on the field, in Willian’s vacancy, spared by physical wear and tear. Roger Guedes left the mobile reference at the front and went to the left sector.

Gabriel Pereira returned to the right side and was the best on the field. The young striker created the best moves, always cutting in with his left foot. He won 11 of 17 duels, completed six of the seven dribbles he tried and submitted three times. In one of the conclusions, goalkeeper Mateus Claus rebounded and Jô checked, with the VAR confirming the legal position, to close the 3-1.

The center forward scored his 28th goal in Itaquera and beats Ángel Romero as the stadium’s top scorer. He is also the team’s top scorer at the Brazilian Nationals, with six. The good news is that the team previously depended on the veteran center forward, who no longer delivers the performance of other times, as in the 2017 title campaign. Now the 77 shirt is a great option.

Here is one of the advantages of the club having sought to qualify the cast, even with the known financial difficulties. In addition to Jô, Gabriel, Luan, Adson and Gustavo Mosquito entered. Almost all holders and important before signings. In the current context, even Luan can evolve, as he no longer has the responsibility of being the technical reference in midfield.

The G-4 is already a reality, although it doesn’t finish the 24th round in fourth position at the moment. The fans’ return to victory is Itaquera is part of the virtuous circle that Corinthians is starting to build in order to fight again at the top of the table.

With Job as an important element, but no longer essential. A “luxury” for Sylvinho.