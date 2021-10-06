Rodolfo Rodrigues: Jô is Corinthians’ top scorer in Itaquera – 10/05/2021

Corinthians beat Bahia 3 x 1 this Tuesday, at the Neo Química Arena, in the turnaround, for the 24th round of the Brasileirão. With the result, coach Sylvinho’s team reached 10 unbeaten games in the competition and jumped to 4th place — which could still be overtaken in this round.

Corinthians’ good victory has shown Corinthians’ evolution in the competition, which has grown a lot since the arrival of midfielders Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Willian and striker Roger Guedes. The latter, incidentally, was the one who opened the scoring, with a penalty, for Alvinegro, at the end of the first half. The shirt 123 reached his 4th goal in 6 games for Corinthians and has been one of the highlights of the team in the beginning of the second round.

The defensive midfielder Cantillo, who won the place of starting lineup in the place of Gabriel, turned the game with a head goal and has been nailing his place in the team, increasingly technical and with a better touch of the ball. In the second goal, right-back Fágner made the assist, which was his 52nd in the club’s history. Now, the shirt 23 is an assist of equaling former left-back Kléber in the list of players with the most assists for the club since 1945, according to a survey by journalist Toma Rosolino.

Corinthians’ third goal was scored by forward Jô, who entered the second half in place of Willian. The center forward scored his 28th goal for Corinthians in Itaquera, becoming the club’s top scorer in the Neo Química Arena. With 43 goals in the Brasileirão, Jô is now 9 goals behind Marcelinho Carioca, the club’s top scorer in the competition.

The victory was the 1st turnaround under the command of coach Sylvinho and the first in 2021 after March 7, when he beat Ponte Preta at Paulistão. When the public returned to their stadium, Corinthians achieved a convincing victory.

You can also find me on twitter (@rodolfo1975) or on Instagram (football_em_numeros)