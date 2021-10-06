Róger Guedes reviews opponents for Corinthians, who started to score an end to rival Palmeiras

This Tuesday, the Corinthians receive the Bahia, at 9:30 pm (GMT), at Neo Química Arena, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian championship.

The match will mark the striker’s reunion Roger Guedes, now a highlight of Timão, with the club that ended up marking the “beginning of the end” of its trajectory through palm trees, which took place between 2016 and 2017.

In October 2017, Verdão was experiencing enormous turmoil, as it had been eliminated from Conmebol Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil and could not approach the leadership of Brasileirão, even with the return of coach Cuca after Eduardo Baptista’s resignation.

Róger Guedes, in turn, had been suffering from much criticism, as he was fasting for more than three months without scoring a goal or giving an assist for Verdão. His posture in training and games was even a reason for the dissatisfaction of other players in the squad.

The game against Bahia, on October 12, 2017, at Pacaembu, ended up being almost a swan song for “Diabo Loiro” at Palmeiras.

At the time, Verdão was winning by 2-1 until the final minutes of the match. Cuca, then, put Róger on the field at 40 of the 2nd time, to take advantage of the attacker’s speed in the counterattacks.

However, the strategy went completely wrong, thanks to a childish mistake by Guedes.

Róger Guedes during a game between Palmeiras and Bahia, in 2017 Cesar Greco/Ag Palmeiras

At 41 minutes of the complementary stage (that is, one minute after entering the field), the striker made a big mistake when he scored Mendoza, from Bahia, in the penalty area and gave the Colombian a shove in the hip, who threw himself on the grass. The referee had no doubts: penalty for Tricolor.

Edigar Junio ​​beat Fernando Prass well, and Palmeiras disappointed once again that season, in a result that would have serious consequences for many involved that night.

Cuca was fired after the game, while Róger Guedes was removed by the board. At the time, it was said that the attacker would undergo “physical reconditioning jobs”.

Thus, “Diabo Loiro” was not even listed by interim coach Alberto Valentim, who took over after Cuca left, for the games against Atlético-GO, Ponte Preta and Grêmio, in rounds 28, 29 and 30 of the Brazilian Nationals. Coincidence or not, Alviverde won all three matches.

Róger, then, started to gain some brief chances after the 31st round, in a 2-2 draw with Cruzeiro. At the time, he entered the 2nd half and was on the field for just over 20 minutes at Allianz Parque.

In rounds 22 and 23, he would still gain minutes to enter during the defeats to Corinthians and Vitória, but his time at Palestra Itália was really sentenced.

Against Flamengo, for the 34th round, he didn’t leave the bench, while in the remaining games of Brasileirão he was not even listed once again, as his posture continued to displease the board and the coaching staff.

It really was the end of the “Roger Guedes era” in Verdão. At the turn of 2018, the forward was loaned to Atlético-MG, and, after a good performance in Minas Gerais, he ended up sold to Shandong Luneng, from China.

After nearly three seasons in Chinese football, he recently returned to Brazil to play for Timão, and his performance so far is great, with three goals and an assist in five matches so far.

Against Bahia, this Tuesday, it will be a reunion that should certainly mark a new era for the striker.