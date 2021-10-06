Romário rebuts Edmundo: ‘Cuzão’ – 10/06/2021

The barbs between Romário and Edmundo come from the last century and are sustained until today. The striker of the four-time world champion team was surprised by Animal’s interview on the Youtube channel “Inteligência LTDA”. Called vain and egocentric, Romário, now a senator, reacted as in the old days with a sharp tongue. In a telephone conversation with the column, he did not dribble. kicked:

– I’m already 55 years old. For me, this is over. It was a thing of age, and there comes a time when you have to look ahead and forget what happened. Unfortunately, he still has this silly jealousy. This is bullshit. It’s an asshole thing. Asshole – he replied.

In the interview, Animal reported that Romário would have been hired by Vasco only for the 2000 World Cup. “As I missed the penalty in the final, I was the first to go on vacation and when I came back he was still there. Afterwards, his name was selected to be the captain, which was my rank. That wasn’t what had been agreed upon and I refused to play,” recalled Edmundo.

– So I’m the one who’s egocentric, right? – said Romário, surprised by the declarations of his former friend from Flamengo’s times: – The strange thing is that I talk to him when I meet him. He’s already been to my house, and we’ve already met on the beach, in footvolley.

The new fight between the two will still unfold. Romário promises a “homage” to Edmundo: it will be Thursday (10/07), on his social networks.

– TBT comes around. They can prepare themselves – concluded Romário, as in the old days.