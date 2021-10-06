Round 6: Netflix is ​​already studying ways to make season 2 of the series possible

Attention: this text contains spoilers from the 1st season of Round 6.

Round 6 remains among the most watched series on the Netflix streaming platform since its debut on September 17 this year. With all the success — as the most watched title in 90 countries, including Brazil —, a lot has been speculated about the possibility of a 2nd season. But is it really possible for it to happen?

the korean series Round 6 addresses human weaknesses from a very original point of view. 456 people with large debts are called to participate in a deadly game in exchange for an unimaginable amount of money — which only one participant takes, as all the others die in the process.

The series ends up leading the viewer to a lot of moral questioning and left the audience wanting more. About the possibility of a 2nd season of Round 6, however, series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk had said in an interview with the magazine Variety, who did not intend to go back to work in production. He stated that the production of Season 1 was a long and stressful process.

But Netflix seems to be interested in a sequel, as Round 6, as well as other productions made in languages ​​other than English — such as Lupine and La Casa de Papel — have been crucial to the platform’s success.

Now, the company has released an update about the possibility of a 2nd season of Round 6. In it, Netflix commented on the chances and also the timeline of an eventual second season of hit Korean. According to the head of Global TV at Netflix, Bela Bajaria, the platform is interested: it is just waiting for Dong-hyuk to do so.

In an interview with the magazine Vulture, the executive discussed the probability and potential schedule of the 2nd season of Round 6. “He has a movie and stuff he’s been working on,” Bajaria said of the showrunner. She also emphasized that Netflix is ​​”trying to find the right structure for it”.

In other words: the 2nd season of Round 6 it may take a while, but there are big chances to happen. Hwang himself said he wants to take some time off before returning for season two. There is also the chance that he may decide not to return to the franchise, which would lead to a change in creative oversight in the future.

Plot of Season 2 of Round 6

Netflix/Playback.

In a new interview with The Times, Dong-hyuk revealed that if he didn’t have a script before, he now knows exactly what a second season would entail: a second season would shift more focus for the police and game supervisors, as well as Gi-hun’s return.

“If I could do it, it would be the Frontman story [um ex-policial que agora supervisiona o jogo]. I think the problem with the police is not just a problem in Korea. I see it on the global news. That was a question I wanted to raise. Maybe in season two I can talk more about it,” said the creator.

