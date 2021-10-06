‘Round 6’: the ingredients of the series that could become the most watched in Netflix history

by

  Waiyee Yip and William Lee
  From BBC News

'Round 6'

‘Round 6’ has amazing special effects

Even if you haven’t watched the series or seen the memes that dominate the internet, chances are you’ve heard of “Round 6”.

A lot of people have been talking about the ultraviolent thriller that has become a huge hit since it was released on Netflix about two weeks ago.

In fact, the South Korean series – centered on a brutal survival game – is on its way to becoming the most watched original series in the history of the streaming platform, surpassing the romantic “Bridgerton”.

The series’ motto isn’t exactly new, but the visual power of the production, the characters the audience can relate to, and the disturbing vision of human nature captivated audiences around the world.