‘Round 6’: the ingredients of the series that could become the most watched in Netflix history

Waiyee Yip and William Lee

From BBC News

6 hours ago

Credit, Netflix Photo caption, ‘Round 6’ has amazing special effects

Even if you haven’t watched the series or seen the memes that dominate the internet, chances are you’ve heard of “Round 6”.

A lot of people have been talking about the ultraviolent thriller that has become a huge hit since it was released on Netflix about two weeks ago.

In fact, the South Korean series – centered on a brutal survival game – is on its way to becoming the most watched original series in the history of the streaming platform, surpassing the romantic “Bridgerton”.

The series’ motto isn’t exactly new, but the visual power of the production, the characters the audience can relate to, and the disturbing vision of human nature captivated audiences around the world.

Deadly Games

In the so-called “Lula Game”, a group of 456 people, indebted and desperate, are drawn to participate in a bloody survival game in which they have a chance to walk away with the equivalent of US$39 million – if they win a series of six challenges.

The games are simple: childhood games for players. And this combination of innocent amusements and violent deaths caught the attention of the spectators.

“People were attracted by the irony of seeing hopeless adults risk their lives to win a child’s game,” said Hwang Dong-hyuk, director of “Round 6.”

“The games are simple and easy, so the audience can focus more on characters than complex rules.”

Credit, Netflix Photo caption, The game of cutting a candy is not an easy task.

There’s also the element of nostalgia. For example, the dare with the sweet Dalgona, featured in episode three, is one of the most reminiscent of childhood Koreans.

In the challenge, players need to carefully cut the candy using a needle. If the shape is too intricate and the candy breaks, you lose.

A Korean tweeted: “‘Round 6’ made me want to eat Dalgona again. About 20 years ago… Do they still make this candy? I can’t believe I can find one.”

Characters like you and me

Experts attribute the series’ success to its characters – many of them marginalized members of society.

Even though everyone has financial problems, they portray different sectors of society.

The main character, for example, is an unemployed gambling addict who struggles to earn the respect of his family. During the game he meets a North Korean defector with a very tragic past and a Pakistani immigrant who has been mistreated by his bosses.

Credit, Netflix Photo caption, Many of the characters are profiles that the audience can connect with.

Kim Pyeong-gang, professor of global culture content at Sangmyung University, told the BBC: “People, especially the younger generation, who normally suffer from alienation and resentment in real life, seem to have empathy for the characters.”

Like its Asian neighbors, the hypercompetitive nature of South Korean society has left many with a feeling of disillusionment. Despite the hard work, it is simply not possible for everyone to get a good university or a good job.

The challenges in the series, while bloody, present an alternate world based on fair rules.

As one of the game’s judges says: “All participants are equal. We are giving you, people who have suffered unfair treatment or discrimination in the outside world, one last chance to win a fair competition.”

Credit, Netflix Photo caption, ‘Round 6’ became a Netflix hit

red light, green light

But in Asia some pointed out similarities to a 2014 Japanese film, “As the Gods Will”.

This film is centered on high school students, but the plot is similar, which has led some to accuse “Round 6” of plagiarism.

For example, in the Japanese film a traditional children’s game, “red light, green light” is portrayed. In the game, the participants run when a green light is activated and must stay still when a red light appears. Anyone who moves with the red light on is eliminated.

In one of the most prominent scenes of “Round 6”, a giant robot uses laser beams to indicate players who have lost the challenge. These will be killed.

However, Hwang denied the allegations saying that “there is no connection” between the two works and the parallel was drawn solely because of the series’ genre.

Credit, Netflix Photo caption, For now, it is not known if there will be a second season

“I started to plan [“Round 6″] in 2008 and I started writing the script in 2009… the similarities are pure coincidence and none of the parts were copied”.

Anyway, the fever generated by the series led some fans to ask for a second season. But that could take a while.

“I don’t have anything very definite for a second part of ‘Round 6’,” the director told Variety magazine. “It’s quite tiring to think about it.”