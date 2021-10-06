Round 6: Theory Reveals Why Some Players Become Workers on Netflix Series – Series News

The South Korean series Round 6 is a real hit in the Netflix catalog and is yielding many theories over the internet.

THE MATTER CONTAINS SPOILERS!

Round 6 is an original South Korean series in the Netflix catalog and has become a true phenomenon among the public, predicted to be streaming’s biggest hit – possibly even surpassing the numbers of La Casa de Papel, The Witcher and Bridgerton. With this, the production is raising several theories about the death (or not) of the characters, their relationships and the colors used. One of the most popular these days is about how experiment workers are chosen.

Round 6 on Netflix: What do the circle, triangle and square symbols mean in the Korean series?

For those who still don’t know what the series is about, Round 6 follows a group of people desperate for money who receive a mysterious invitation to participate in competitive games inspired by children’s pranks. Without knowing anything about the invitation, hundreds of people flock to the venue to participate in the event. At the end of the game, the winner will be able to take home a millionaire prize and settle all their debts. But what they don’t know is that the losers won’t make it out of this game alive. Now the competitors will have to fight to survive this macabre dispute.

Why are some players and others workers in Round 6?





In Round 6, it is clear that participants arrive of their own volition, driven by the need to raise money. However, it is not explained how the soldiers-workers who maintain order within the place are chosen. After all, who are they and how are they selected for the bizarre games?

We discover throughout the series that these workers are normal people and unknown to the game organizer. So it’s clear that they don’t work for the organizers, don’t have a privileged position, and aren’t soldiers trained solely for a mission. Each of them must follow a set of strict rules and be accountable to their superiors. Therefore, if at some point these people decide to act on their own, they end up being annihilated.

According to Sensacine, workers can be chosen in a similar way to that used with players: playing the red and blue cards. If this theory is true, workers are chosen among those who chose the red card and participants among those who chose the blue card. When the participants arrive at the place where the experiment is carried out, it is possible to see that they all chose the blue envelope, which suggests that whoever chose the red one had another fate: they became the workers of Round 6. Interesting, isn’t it?

Round 6 on Netflix: Game invitation card is causing real-life problems; understand!

But what did they get in exchange for the role they were playing? We don’t have the answer for that, but it’s possible that they were also waiting for a monetary reward or the solution to some problem that kept them from having a normal life. As is not well known about the game, the theory that workers are chosen according to the letter proposed by the commercial is, to say the least, interesting. Those answers could happen in a 2nd season of Round 6, which has not yet been confirmed by Netflix, but given the worldwide success of the series, it is quite possible that it will gain more episodes.

Round 6 is available from the Netflix catalog.

Once again, the I love cinema reached the top 3 of the iBest Awards, the most important award on the internet. We are competing for the best digital initiative in the Cinema, TV and Streaming category and we would like to have your vote. Click here to vote for us!