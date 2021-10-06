Rueda reveals initial entry of R$ 30 million in Santos with tokens

President Andres Rueda revealed the entry of about R$ 30 million into Santos’ coffers through tokens in the next days.

Rueda commented on the matter at a meeting of the Deliberative Council on Tuesday night. The money will be essential for Peixe to close the year. Santos will profit from the fan token and with the tokenization of the FIFA solidarity mechanism.

Peixe will soon close an agreement with two different companies, one for the fan token and the other for the solidarity mechanism. Alvinegro will have fixed amounts for signing the contracts, totaling R$30 million in the first installment. Each hit will have two or more payments.

The fan token is a tool created so that fans can have access to the club’s services or products. It is a fraction of an encryption-protected digital asset. These “cryptocurrencies” may soon be purchased by Santos and will have price fluctuations in the market. Clubs like Atlético-MG, Corinthians and Flamengo innovated in this way.

Parallel to this, Peixe will profit from FIFA’s solidarity mechanism. This modality reserves up to 5% of the value of all international transfers to the forming clubs. Alvinegro will make probable future income investors, such as from Neymar and Rodrygo, available to raise money now. The “basket” will have about 30 athletes.

In a difficult financial situation, Santos obtains immediate revenue, while token buyers wait for negotiations and may or may not profit in the future. The money will be used later this year to pay off debts. The Bylaws would not allow the reversal of this engineering for reinforcements.

“Token is a virtual currency. It’s not real, dollar or euro, but virtual currency pegged to some asset. We propose to implement the tokenization of the solidarity mechanism. Mechanism is likely revenue. It’s not sure whether it will happen or not. Every player from the base when it is sold comes with this mechanism. Santos has a percentage of sales for the generation of this ace. It ranges from 0.5% to 5%. When Neymar was sold, Santos was reimbursed. Happens to any player generated in our base. We want to tokenize this recipe that may or may not happen. We want to create a pool of players who have already been sold and can be sold to other clubs. We set up a basket of around 30 players and we are going to value this basket. How much is it worth in return for a solidarity mechanism? We have a partner company that makes the final calculation of this basket. Calculates age, position, championship of performance, value of athletes and transferability. A value for this basket is arrived at. Let’s imagine 20 million reais. We issue virtually 1 million tokens. Each token would cost 20 reais, for example. And then there can be profit or even a resale in the secondary market,” said President Andres Rueda, in August.

“We can give a discount on the token for them to buy and we will carry out a huge advertising campaign. How is the value divided? 5% is the platform’s administration fee. The company manages the balance, the virtual distribution and the redemption. This company is committed to to buy 30% of the tokens. Santos will always have 20% of the tokens in hand. This guarantees the investor that Santos will not drop the operation. 45% available on the market. So it will be 45% for the market, 30% purchased in advance by company, 20% in Santos’ hands and 5% in management People will be able to buy for the pre-defined value and Santos’ risk is zero. Operation anticipates probable receivables The investor’s risk is to buy and no player will be sold. Bylaws allow the anticipation of receivables to pay debt. All revenue goes towards paying debts. Vasco and Cruzeiro have implemented tokenization. We are still going to define the number of tokens, athletes and value of the basket, but this is the idea. We imagine launching in 45 days. It will help a lot in the club’s income. We have to reinvent ourselves to find recipes”, he added.

