Rumo releases projections for new railroads in Mato Grosso planned for 2030

THE course (RAIL3), company responsible for transporting 26% of the volume of grains exported by Brazil, announced yesterday (5), projections on the project of new railroad that will connect the road-rail terminal in Rondonópolis to Cuiabá and Lucas do Rio Verde, in Mato Grosso.

The contract for the construction, operation, exploration and conservation of the railway was signed on September 19 of this year. The project is scheduled to start in 2022 and complete the work in 2030, but the company reminds that there is flexibility in terms of investment execution.

Rumo projects a capital expenditure — Capex — of R$9 billion to R$11 billion for the project.

With the extension, the approximate volume of grains migrated from Rondonópolis to other terminals by the end of the plan is 16 million tons. The approximate potential volume of additional tons of grain is 18 million.

See Rumo’s press release.