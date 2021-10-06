Russian actress takes off to shoot 1st film made in space







Russian actress Yulia Peresild gets ready before takeoff for the International Space Station 10/05/2021 Andrey Shelepin/GCTC/Roscosmos/Disclosure via REUTERS Photo: Reuters

A Russian actress and a film director left for the International Space Station (ISS) this Tuesday, 5, defeating Tom Cruise in the race to shoot the first film in space. The Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft will dock at the Earth-orbiting station at an altitude of about 354 kilometers.

The release to run the movie ‘The Challenge‘ puts Russia on its way to defeating the United States in the latest chapter of the space race. The actress Yulia Peresild and the director Klim Shipenko they will reach the cosmos before Cruise, whose plans to depart on a SpaceX rocket for an as-yet-untitled Hollywood movie were announced by the US Aerospace Agency (NASA) last year.

Peresild and Shipenko were accompanied by two cosmonauts during the 12-day mission. In the movie, Peresild plays a doctor who is asked to travel to the space station to save the life of a cosmonaut, and Russian crew members are also expected to participate.

Russian state media gave nonstop and patriotic coverage the day before, with a countdown on Channel 1 and news anchors portraying the event as a considerable advance for Russia that the rest of the world is watching closely.

Russia’s own space sector has been plagued by delays, accidents and corruption scandals in recent years, as private companies backed by wealthy entrepreneurs like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos develop new spacecraft.