Samuel acts upon seeing Pilar in danger

In the next chapters of in the times of the emperor, love is still alive between Samuel (Michel Gomes) and cornerstone (Gabriela Medvedovski). So much so that the engineer risks his life to save the doctor.

After Brazil is attacked by British ships, the population is on the side of Dom Pedro 2nd (Selton Mello) and takes to the streets against the rival country. During the confusion, the sister of Pains (Daphne Bozaski) sees a man being chased and puts his body in front of the stranger to prevent him from being stoned.

“Stop this! leave this gentleman alone“, asks the young woman. However, her request is refused and she decides to confront the boy. “Want to fight the British? Enlist in the Army, in the Navy! But you can’t attack people in the middle of the street“he says. “Get out of the way“, counters the guy. “It is yet to be born a man to give me orders“, she replies.

Annoyed, the rebel tries to get the doctor out, but she starts to struggle. That’s when Samuel sees the moment and interferes with the mess, holding a piece of wood. “Leave her alone“, orders the engineer, causing the boy to release her and run away. Worried to see that Pilar sprained her foot, the fiancé of Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) carries her on her lap.

