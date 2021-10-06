Santos may have news in the starting lineup against São Paulo

The Santos squad has been preparing for the derby against São Paulo, which takes place this Thursday, at 6:30 pm (Brasilia time), at Morumbi, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Among the novelties in the team that Fábio Carille sketched for the match are Marcos Guilherme and Diego Tardelli. The pair of attackers would enter the places of Pará and Jean Mota, respectively. It is worth remembering that Madson was enrolled by Santos in the Copa Paulista and will start against São Bernardo FC this Tuesday. The coaching committee’s intention is to give the full-back game rhythm.

In the background, the coach also changed the formation with the entries of Vinicius Balieiro and Vinicius Zanocelo in the vacancies of Diego Tardelli and Boza. The coach must define the team in the next practice, this Wednesday (6).

A probable team that goes to the field against São Paulo is formed by: João Paulo; Danilo Boza (Balieiro), Emiliano Velázquez and Wagner Palha; Marcos Guilherme, Camacho, Carlos Sánchez, Diego Tardelli (Zanocelo) and Felipe Jonatan; Marinho and Léo Baptistão.

Peixe has not won for 10 games and occupies the 16th place, with 24 points. With the match on Sunday (3) postponed against Fluminense, the club did not enter the field and saw América and Atlético-GO, direct competitors in the fight against relegation, win.

On the other hand, Grêmio lost at home to Sport, and Santos’ future opponent, Tricolor do Morumbi, drew with Chapecoense, last placed in the Brazilian Championship.