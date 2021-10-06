São Paulo signs contract and will be fourth club to launch fan tokens with Socios.com in Brazil | sport business

São Paulo signed a contract with Partners.com, company specializing in cryptoactives, and will soon launch its custom fan tokens. The announcement of the partnership takes place this Wednesday.

The company has contracts with three other soccer clubs in Brazil: Atlético-MG, Corinthians and Flamengo. Overseas, 70 associations are under contract, including Barcelona, ​​Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

At least in Brazilian football, contracts have similar bases in terms of value and duration. The difference, in the case of São Paulo, is that the partnership includes the promotion of the partnership on a part of the shirt.

1 de 1 São Paulo announces partnership with Socios.com to launch fan tokens — Photo: Reproduction São Paulo announces partnership with Socios.com to launch fan tokens — Photo: Reproduction

Socios.com does not usually reveal contract terms. The company refers to them as “long lasting”. Only at Flamengo was this information revealed – being a contract until the end of 2025 – as the partnership had to be approved by the Deliberative Council.

In terms of values, at least in Brazilian football, clubs are entitled to 50% of each fan token issue, as well as a 0.25% commission on each transaction of these tokens between fans.

In the cases of Atlético-MG and Corinthians – which launched the $GALO and $SCCP tokens, respectively – the debuts generated US$ 1.7 million each. This was the result of 850,000 tokens sold at a unit price of two dollars. The clubs got half of that.

The fan token is a cryptoactive, which in turn can be purchased by fans with cryptocurrencies. Tokens entitle you to participate in votes determined by clubs together with Socios.com.