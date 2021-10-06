Sasha Meneghel opens photo album in Paris and receives showers of praise from the web: ”So beautiful”

Following the Fashion Week in Paris, model Sasha Meneghel shared her first dumb photo during a trip with her husband, João Figueiredo

Sasha Meneghel (23) is enjoying a trip in Paris with her husband, João Figueiredo (22)!

On Monday, 04, in her Instagram feed, the model published a compilation of photos of moments in the Parisian city.

Following the Fashion Week, it appeared full of style and showed the different looks used on tours, such as the Eiffel Tower. In one of the images, the daughter of Xuxa Meneghel (58) posed next to the beloved.

“First Photo Dumb in Paris”, wrote Sasha in the English subtitle.

In comments, followers praised the blonde’s beauty. “So beautiful”, praised Sabrina Sato. “Only photon!! All the beautiful proces!”, wished for an internet user. “There you know how to be hot”, highlighted another. “So wonderful”, said a third admirer.

Sasha Meneghel and Bruna Marquezine watch the fashion show together in Paris

Sasha Meneghel and Bruna Marquezine (26) followed the fashion show at Fashion Week in Paris and appeared together on social networks. The actress posted a video kissing Xuxa’s daughter on the cheek, with whom she has cultivated friendship since childhood.

