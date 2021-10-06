Scare! The son of a coach is sick after a confusion in a Serie B game and is rescued in a hurry

Credit: Reproduction

Son of coach Marcelo Cabo, the young Gabriel Cabo, assistant from Goiás, ended up getting sick right after the duel against Náutico’s team last Tuesday (5), in a game of the 29th round of Serie B, and was led to a hospital unit in Recife.

Gabriel still needed medical attention in the changing rooms of Eládio de Barros Carvalho. Because of this, the vice president of football at Esmeraldino, Harlei Menezes, informed that there would be no press conference by coach Marcelo Cabo after the Brasileirão clash.

“We had a situation with Gabriel Cabo, he ended up feeling sick in the locker room. We have paramedics and an ambulance. At first he is fine. We’re keeping him breathing. He will be referred to a hospital. Marcelo Cabo is very upset and the conference will be for his return, in Goiânia”, said the director of Goiás.

HOT CLIMATE

After the final whistle of the Serie B duel, goalkeeper Alef Manga got involved in an encounter with goalkeeper Anderson, from Náutico. In addition to the athlete’s companions and the referee of the match, Gabriel Cabo also tried to calm the spirits and contain the archer, removing him from the confusion that took place on the Aflitos’ lawn.

With the setback suffered by 3-2 against Timbu, Goiás parks in 48 points in Serie B and can leave the G4 at the end of this round.

