Scientists discover 14 genes that cause and three that prevent obesity

In an effort to develop drugs and treatments capable of successfully treating obesity, scientists at the University of Virginia, USA, have managed to identify 14 genes that can cause and three that can prevent weight gain. The expectation is to open the way to combat a health problem that, in the US alone, affects more than 40% of the adult population.

The researchers highlighted that there are hundreds of genetic variants that are more likely to appear in individuals suffering from obesity and other diseases. “But the fact that you are more likely to show up doesn’t mean that you cause the disease. This uncertainty is the main barrier to exploring the power of population genomics to identify targets to treat or cure obesity,” said one of the researchers, Eyleen O’Rourke, who is a member of the Robert M. Berne Cardiovascular Research Center.

obesity-cancer Obesity-related diseases are among the leading causes of death worldwide JKristoffersson, Getty Images obesity1 Chrononutrition can help prevent obesityPhotoDuets, Stock obesity1 Obesity is a global epidemicPlayback/DW obesity and Elderly people and people with comorbidities, such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes, and the immunosuppressed are at increased risk of developing more serious complications from Covid-19Getty Images obesity Obesity is a global epidemicAllGo – An App For Plus Size People/Unsplash bariatric surgery weight loss obesity Body Mass Index is a calculation that serves to assess whether a person is within the ideal weight in relation to their heightDisclosure Childhood obesity in DF Childhood obesity: know how to deal with and prevent it from happening to your childHugo Barreto/Metropolis Child obesity Fast food is a great villain to healthenergyy/GettyImages obesity US, China and Russia are the obesity leaders. Brazil is in 5th positioniStock obesity scale Maintaining weight is essential for healthy livingiStock obesity Sérgio Vêncio warns that diabetes care is a way of life. In other words, the secret is to take care of your diet and weight, with regular physical activities.Getty Images 0

To overcome this barrier, they developed an automated system that simultaneously tests hundreds of genes for a causal role in obesity. “Our first round of experiments revealed more than a dozen genes that cause and three genes that prevent obesity,” explained O’Rourke in the study published in the scientific journal PLOS Genetics.

The role of genes

The relationships between obesity, diet and human DNA are complex. Obesity is, in fact, an epidemic driven, in large part, by high-calorie diets loaded with sugar and high fructose corn syrup. Allied to this are the increasingly sedentary lifestyles.

However, genes in humans also play an important role, regulating fat storage and affecting how the body burns food and uses it for fuel.

Thus, if it is possible to identify the genes that convert excess food into fat, it is possible to try to inactivate them with drugs and unlink “overeating” from obesity. To “separate the wheat from the chaff,” O’Rourke and his team turned to worms known as Caenorhabditis elegans, a species of nematode that lives in temperate environments. They share more than 70% of our genes and, like people, become obese if they are fed excessive amounts of sugar.

In the study, O’Rourke and his collaborators used the worms to track 293 obesity-associated genes in people, with the goal of defining which genes were actually causing or preventing obesity. They did this by developing an obesity worm model, feeding some a regular diet and others a high-fructose diet.

And the indicators were encouraging, according to the survey. For example, blocking the effect of one of the genes in laboratory mice prevented weight gain, improved insulin sensitivity and lowered blood sugar levels. “These results bode well that the results will be true in people as well.”

global problem

The World Health Organization emphasizes that obesity is one of the most serious health problems to be faced by the world population. In 2025, it is estimated that 2.3 billion adults around the planet will be overweight, with 700 million individuals being obese, that is, with a body mass index (BMI) above 30.