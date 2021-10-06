Search for purple iPhone remains heated in Brazil; see models and prices | Cell phone

Purple seems to be such a special color for Apple that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini in this hue were launched at a separate event in early 2021. Demand for the items jumped in that period and has remained heated ever since, with twice the number of searches previously registered on Google, an indication that the purple iPhone is still in the imagination of Brazilians.

The 2021 generation isn’t the only one to have hue, as you can see in the following lines. Despite the different treatment given to the color, the products essentially bring the same technical sheets as the other versions.

2 of 5 Purple iPhone Search Did Not Return to Previous Levels — Photo: Playback/Google Purple iPhone search did not return to previous levels — Photo: Playback/Google

As the iPhone 13 has not officially arrived in Brazil, the iPhone 12 is still the latest version of Apple’s cell phone on sale in the country. In addition to purple, the device is also offered in five other colors: black, white, red, green and blue. There are three internal storage options available: 64GB, 128GB or 256GB, with prices ranging from R$6,298 to R$7,698.

3 of 5 iPhone 12 is offered in multiple color options — Photo: Playback/ Apple iPhone 12 is offered in several color options — Photo: Playback/ Apple

Launched in November 2020, iPhone 12 debuted the 5G connection on apple smartphones and arrived with the A14 Bionic processor, a five-nanometer chip that promised to be the most powerful in the world at the time, reaching up to 3.1 GHz of speed. In addition, it brought an advanced photography system with two rear and one front cameras – each with 12 megapixels.

Among the new features were improvements in the Night Mode option, which allows for a natural and colorful appearance in dimly lit environments. The ultra wide and main cameras became capable of taking pictures with greater amplitude.

The model features a 6.1-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution, OLED panel and Ceramic Shield composition, which promises to be “stronger than any glass on any smartphone”, according to Apple. The iPhone 12 is also IP68 certified, which allows the phone to be submerged in water for up to 30 minutes at a depth of up to six meters.

According to specialized websites, the battery is 2,815 mAh, enough to last a day with moderate use. According to Apple, the model can play up to 17 hours of uninterrupted video and has smart data mode, which saves battery by switching to 4G LTE when the user does not need the speed of 5G.

iPhone 12 Mini (BRL 5,699)

The iPhone 12 Mini was launched as a more compact option compared to the traditional model: it’s just 135 grams on a phone with a 5.4-inch screen. Despite the reduced dimensions, the device also has several aspects similar to those present in the iPhone 12. Slightly cheaper than the bigger brother, the values ​​start at R$ 5,699 in the 64 GB version.

4 of 5 iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini are available in purple — Photo: Playback/Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini are available in purple — Photo: Playback/Apple

The iPhone 12 Mini also features Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2340) and water and dust resistance through IP68 certification. Another positive aspect is the possibility of recording 4K HDR videos with Dolby Vision, in addition to having the same photography system as its brother, with 3 12 MP cameras.

Due to the device’s small size, the battery also has a shorter lifespan and withstands 15 hours of uninterrupted video playback, according to Apple. The iPhone Mini also offers smart data mode, which saves energy by replacing the 5G internet network with 4G LTE.

In addition to the version with 64 GB of storage, options with 128 GB (BRL 6,199) and 256 GB (BRL 7,199) are also available. The other colors are the same as the traditional iPhone 12: black, white, red, green, blue and, of course, purple.

The iPhone 11 arrived in Brazil in October 2019 bringing the purple version as one of the novelties. Among other innovations, there were also changes in resistance to water and dust, which improved from IP67 to IP68, allowing submersion with a maximum depth of two meters for up to 30 minutes.

5 out of 5 iPhone 11 has 6 colors available: Black, Green, Yellow, Purple, Red and White — Photo: Disclosure/Apple iPhone 11 has 6 colors available: black, green, yellow, purple, red and white — Photo: Disclosure/Apple

The processor chosen at the time was the Apple A13 Bionic, it can reach up to 2.65 GHz of frequency, still considerable speed, even after almost two years of launch. The model also inaugurated NFC technology, which allows the use of contactless payment tools.

Other highlights of the device are the dual camera system with 12 MP and 4K video recording, in addition to the 3,110 mAh battery – bigger than the iPhone 12 –, which allows fast charging of 18 W. The screen is 6, 1 inch with HD+ resolution.

Currently the iPhone 11 is offered in two versions: 64 GB (R$ 4,859) and 128 GB (R$ 5,499). There are six colors available: black, green, yellow, purple, red and white.

