Second dose of AstraZeneca can already be anticipated – Agência Brasília

The second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine can already be anticipated for those who have the date marked on the vaccine card until October 27th. Already on Tuesday (5), the citizen can look for the nearest vaccination point and that offers the immunizing agent to complete the vaccination cycle. To be vaccinated, just bring your vaccination card and photo ID.

The anticipation was possible with the arrival of 39,425 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine last weekend and, with this, it will be possible to anticipate the second dose. The Health Secretary, General Manoel Pafiadache, invites the population to complete the immunization against covid-19. “If you have marked the second dose of AstraZeneca on your vaccination card until October 27th, look for the nearest UBS today and be sure to get vaccinated. It is very important to be up to date with vaccinations”.

If the individual does not complete the recommended vaccination schedule, he is more prone to infection compared to the individual who received the two doses

To protect against covid-19, it is necessary to have a complete vaccination course. Therefore, it is extremely important that the entire population takes both doses of the immunizing agent. In the case of the elderly, the Health Department advises that they do not stop taking the booster dose after six months of the second dose. There are specific vaccination points to serve this public.

When vaccines against covid-19 were produced, they were tested by the laboratories and it was shown that the clinical response was better when there was a second dose of the immunizer. If the individual does not complete the recommended vaccination schedule, he is more prone to infection compared to the individual who received both doses.

“It is important to highlight that the effectiveness increases after the administration of the second dose, in addition to prolonging this protection. And for there to be a reduction in the transmission of the virus and for us to return to normality, around 70% of the population needs to complete the vaccination schedule, which is what we call herd immunity or collective immunity”, explains Renata Brandão, Disease Surveillance manager Vaccine-preventables and Water and Food Transmission.

For collective immunity to happen, it is necessary for people who received the first dose to look for a vaccination post to complete the scheme, even if the deadline has already passed.

This Tuesday (5), vaccination coverage in the Federal District is at 85.86% considering the vaccinated population, which is 12 years old or more.

Reinforcement for health professionals

Last Saturday, the Federal District received 64,580 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with 10,530 doses intended for booster (DR) for seniors over 70 years old and 53,820 doses of DR for health professionals. The rest is reserved for technical loss.

The Health Department emphasizes that the booster dose will be intended only for health professionals who took the second dose until March 31, 2021.

“It is very important that health professionals, both in the public and private areas, observe the date of the second dose that is marked on their card. It is necessary to complete the vaccination schedule so that we can fight this virus and prolong life”, highlights the undersecretary of Health Surveillance, Divino Valero.

It also reinforces the need, even with the vaccine, to maintain preventive care, such as the use of a mask, constant hand hygiene and social distance. “We remind you that the delay in the second dose can contribute to a new increase in the hospital admission rate”, he warns.

Vaccination sites for health professionals will be released this Tuesday (5) on the Vacina DF page.

*With information from the Health Department