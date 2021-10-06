Secret Prolas Promo launches today on PS Store • Eurogamer.pt

Sony has started a promotional campaign on PlayStation Store.
Until October 20, you can save up to 75% on the purchase of well-known names and PS Plus members enjoy additional discounts on some of the games covered in this promotion campaign.
It Takes Two, Bayonetta, Castlevania Requiem, Yakuza 4 Remastered and Haven are some of the names chosen, although many of them hardly fit as Secret Pearls, the name of these promotions.
Here are some highlights:
- Bayonetta: €9.99 (Before €24.99) – 60% discount
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience: €4.99 (Before €19.99) – 75% off
- FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL EDITION: €17.49 (Before €34.99) – 50% discount
- It Takes Two PS4 and PS5: €29.99 (Before €39.99) – 25% discount
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice: €7.49 (Before €29.99) – 75% off + 5% additional discount for players with active PlayStation Plus membership
- Truck Driver: €23.99 (Before €39.99) – 40% discount + 5% additional discount for players with active PlayStation Plus subscription
- Orcs Must Die! 3: €23.99 (Before €29.99) – 20% discount
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen: €9.99 (Before €24.99) – 60% off
- Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game: €27.99 (Before €39.99) – 30% discount
- The Pathless PS4 & PS5: €20.99 (Before €34.99) – 40% discount
- The Sinking City PS5: €24.99 (Before €49.99) – 50% off
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood: €8.99 (Before €19.99) – 55% off
- Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues: €19.99 (Before €39.99) – 50% off
- Ashen: €15.99 (Before €39.99) – 60% discount
- Haven: €16.24 (Before €24.99) – 35% off + 5% additional discount for players with active PlayStation Plus subscription
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar: €8.99 (Before €29.99) – 70% off + 10% additional discount for players with active PlayStation Plus membership
- Yakuza 3 Remastered: €9.99 (Before €19.99) – 50% off
- Yakuza 4 Remastered: €9.99 (Before €19.99) – 50% off
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle: €17.99 (Before €49.99) – 64% off
- The Pedestrian: €10.39 (Before €15.99) – 35% off
- RiME: €17.49 (Before €34.99) – 50% discount + 25% additional discount for players with active PlayStation Plus subscription
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – Digital Deluxe Edition: €34.99 (Before €49.99) – 30% discount
- Last Stop: €19.99 (Before €24.99) – 20% discount