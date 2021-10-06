‘Secret Truths II’ has its premiere and teaser date; know all the details! | secret truths

▶ Watch the new teaser (coming out of the oven!):

erick brêtas, director of Digital Products and Services at Globo, talks about the pioneering work of the work, which becomes the first Brazilian soap opera for the streaming:

“The telenovela is the most important and influential audiovisual product of Brazilian culture. On TV Globo, she reached the peak in terms of narrative and aesthetics. O Globoplay now it has the honor of being the first platform to receive a novel originally conceived for the streaming, with all that this brings new artistic possibilities for our creators. It’s a gift to fans of the genre and to all our subscribers.”

The Story of Secret Truths II

The work, written by Walcyr Executioner with artistic direction of Blackberry Mautner, brings the atmosphere of mystery, eroticism and seduction in the underworld hidden under the glamor of fashion, luxury and power. The novel begins with the search for the truth about the death of Alex, closing scene of the first showing of secret truths.

Still on the mystery involving Alex, Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) believe that angel (Camila Queiroz) killed her father and will do anything to put her in jail. The atmosphere between the two is even more tense with the arrival of christian (star romulus), private investigator hired by Giovanna. to approach angel, he starts working as a model. Will Angel be discovered?