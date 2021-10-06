see payment schedule

The government has already finished paying the sixth installment of emergency aid. All that remains is the release of loot for some groups of workers.

The next and last installment, the seventh, will start to be paid on October 18th for those who are members of Bolsa Família and on October 20th for the others.

The payment will follow the same organization that was already being adopted, starting with the Bolsa Família beneficiaries, who will receive according to the final number of the NIS (Social Identification Number). In the case of workers in general, the calendar follows the month of birthday.

Aid is paid to informal and unemployed workers who meet certain criteria, such as having received payment in the last year. (see other requirements below). Values ​​range from R$150 to R$375, depending on the family. They also receive Bolsa Família beneficiaries, in cases where the aid has a higher value than the benefit.

See the 7th installment calendar

Image: Art/UOL

Who can receive?

You must meet a series of criteria to receive the new aid:

have received emergency aid in 2020

be an informal worker or a Bolsa Família beneficiary

having a monthly family income of up to three minimum wages (R$ 3,300)

having family income per person of up to half the minimum wage (BRL 550)

How do I know if I will receive?

There are three channels to check if you are eligible:

What is the amount of aid?

It will depend on the condition of each benefit:

For those who live alone: ​​R$ 150

Families with more than one person and that are not headed by women: R$ 250

Families headed by women: R$375

How to pay?

The government deposits the money in free digital accounts opened by Caixa on behalf of aid beneficiaries last year. Money can be moved through the Caixa Tem application.

First, the person receives the deposit and is only able to use the money for shopping and paying bills. The cash withdrawal is not available until weeks later.

Who cannot receive?

They are not entitled, according to the government:

formal workers with a formal contract

who receives benefits from the INSS or federal income transfer program

who received the aid in 2020, but did not withdraw or use the money

whoever has 2020 emergency aid canceled at the time of the registration analysis of the new aid

medical residents, multiprofessionals, scholarship recipients, interns and similar

people under the age of 18, except teenage mothers

inmates

who had taxable income above BRL 28,559.70 in 2019

who had, on December 31, 2019, possession or ownership of assets or rights, including bare land, with a total value exceeding R$300 thousand

who received in 2019 exempt income, non-taxable or taxed exclusively at source above R$ 40 thousand

How do I apply for assistance?

It is not possible to claim the benefit. Last year, the government made available an application and a website for the worker to register and request assistance.

This year, the government will use the registration made last year. If it judges that the worker meets the criteria, he will pay the benefit automatically, without the worker having to do anything to receive it.

Assistance with a lower value and for fewer people

The 2021 emergency aid is more restricted than last year, with amounts of R$150, R$250 or R$375, depending on the family, limited to one benefit per family.

45.6 million people are benefited, 22.6 million less than the R$600 emergency aid paid in the middle of last year (68.2 million people).

Only those who received last year receive the new aid and, therefore, are already registered in the public registers used for the analysis of applications. Those who are not registered will not receive the benefit, as there will be no new orders.