See who the three finalists of The Masked Singer Brasil are

The column found that Priscilla Alcântara (Unicorn) was the great champion of the first season of the reality musical presented by Ivete Sangalo, which will have its last episode shown on October 5th.

The gospel singer disputed the award of R$ 150 thousand reais with Nicolas Prates (Monster) and Jessica Ellen (Silver Cat). The recording in question took place in August.

Priscilla Alcantara (Unicorn); Sandra de Sa (Sunflower) ; Sidney Magal (Dogão); Renata Ceribelli (Brigadier); Nicolas Prattes (Monster); Alexandre Borges (Jaguar) ; Mart’nalia (Alligator); Sergio Loroza (Astronaut); Marcelinho Carioca (Coconut tree) ; Jessica Ellen (Silver Cat), brown ( Boi-Bumbá) and Chris Vianna (Arara) are in the cast of the first season of The Masked Singer Brazil.

Masquerades’ cache

With the announcement of the final stretch of Ivete Sangalo’s attraction on TV, a curiosity hangs in the air: How much does Globo pay for the artist to participate in the The Masked Singer Brazil.

Ivete Sangalo and Sidney Magal at The Masked Singer Brasil (Courtesy/TV Globo)

To unlock this secret, the column went after this information and found that each participant earns something around ten thousand reais a month for six months. In addition to the fee, the star or star who does not have a fixed contract with Globo enjoys all the benefits of the Marinho family company. The same scheme happens with the Show of the Famous and the Super Dance of the Famous. Besides the exposure on national television that comes from bonuses. Because it’s worth millions in the age of social media.