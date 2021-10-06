Senate passes memorial in front of Congress to honor Covid victims | Policy

The Senate approved this Tuesday (5) a bill that provides for the creation of a memorial in the area in front of the National Congress building , in Brasília, in honor of Covid’s victims in the country. The text goes to enactment.

The proposal was presented by senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), Covid’s CPI rapporteur, and by other frequent participants of the commission. The text was reported by the president of the CPI, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM).

Until this Monday (4), Brazil counted 598,185 killed by Covid since the beginning of the pandemic. More of 21.4 million cases of coronaviruses have already been registered in the country.

According to the proposal approved on Tuesday, the memorial will be identified by a plaque that indicates the name of the monument and installed on the outside of the Senate, “in order to be easily seen by citizens, representing the pain of the loss of victims” in the 27 units of the federation.

The model with the architectural project is ready. It is a video that shows 27 headstones representing all the units of the federation, in honor of the victims of the pandemic. The soundtrack of the video is the song “To our children”, by singer-songwriter Ivan Lins. Look:

CPI plans to build a memorial in honor of Covid’s victims

“It is imperative that the Public Authorities promote initiatives that pay homage and allow the preservation of the memory of these victims. It is important to note that, as the CPI of the Pandemic has shown, many of these deaths would have been preventable if the Public Authorities had simply acted in accordance with the scientific recommendations”, says Renan in the justification of the proposal.

Renan Calheiros explains, in the project, that the memorial will be made up of “elements representing the victims of all individual states, to be displayed on the outside of the Senate, the House of Brazilian states”.

“It is essential that this message is present in the heart of the country, at Praça dos Três Poderes, at the National Congress,” says the CPI rapporteur.

Vice-president of the commission that investigates actions and omissions of the federal government in the pandemic, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) celebrated the approval of the text in tribute to the victims.

“I am sure that the memorial, which should be placed in front of the National Congress, will remain eternal as a warning to future generations that mistakes will not be made again and that those who lost their lives deserve, from us, respect and the tributes,” said Randolfe.

Brazil returns to record moving average below 500 daily deaths by Covid

Tribute in the water mirror

Senators who are part of Covid’s CPI defend the installation of the memorial in the water mirror in front of the Congress building, in the Senate section. The columns, or headstones, would symbolize all the dead from the 27 Federation units.

Sought by GloboNews, the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute (Iphan) announced that it was not officially notified of the proposal and informed that the site is listed at the federal and district levels.

For this reason, according to Iphan, the competent bodies should pronounce themselves on the construction of the tribute.