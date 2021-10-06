Senior Reports ‘Restless Anus Syndrome’ After Covid-19 | World-News | Online Diary

Almost two years of pandemic and science continues to discover new consequences caused by the new coronavirus. Among its various effects on the body, it is known that Sars-CoV-2 can spread far beyond the respiratory system, also reaching structures linked to the neurological system.

A 77-year-old Japanese elderly man developed a restless anal syndrome after being diagnosed with Covid-19. The disease, according to researchers at the Hospital of the Medical University of Tokyo, Japan, causes discomfort in the anus region and causes a strong need to move. And even when the person tries to evacuate, the restlessness continues.

In the study published on September 23, in BMC Infectious Diseases, specialists report that the elderly person was hospitalized with Covid-19 and, in 21 days, he recovered from his respiratory condition, but continued to present episodes of insomnia and anxiety.

A few weeks after discharge, the man began to experience symptoms of discomfort in the anus. Among the sensations reported by the elderly were the need to move, uncomfortable sitting and at night. He underwent several tests, such as colonoscopy and neurological analysis, which did not show any problems.

Since then, experts began to consider the case as a “restless anus syndrome”, which would be a variation of the “restless legs syndrome”.