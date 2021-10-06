Servers protest austerity package at Alerj galleries; know what is being voted on

RIO — State servants occupy the galleries of the plenary of the new headquarters of the Legislative Assembly (Alerj), in downtown Rio, this Tuesday (5), against the set of austerity measures being voted on at the House. The package includes amendments sewn after dialogues between representatives of the Government and the Legislature, which allowed for a less rigid text than initially proposed. Despite this, civil servants from various areas present banners and posters against what they define as a “pack of evil”.

Covid-19:Flexibility in the use of masks in Rio divides jurists’ opinions

The surroundings of Alerj have been surrounded by fences since early morning. The booing of the servers even drowned out the speeches of the parliamentarians and the president of Alerj, André Ceciliano (PT), had to interrupt the session and ask for respect for the plurality of statements made in the plenary.

— Alerj has enough to approve the package as it arrived in this house, but what is on the agenda today was the subject of dialogue, of studies. I won’t allow some servers, who don’t even work, to disrespect this house. The State is going through a difficult time and these measures are necessary – protested Ceciliano.

Henry case:Jairinho’s ex-wife filed a habeas corpus in order not to attend the hearing

The austerity package is necessary for Rio to adapt to the new RRF (Fiscal Recovery Regime) – the adhesion suspends the payment of debts of Rio with the Union for one year and allows, from 2022, payment in nine installments years old. According to the text voted on Tuesday, the “premium” and “special” licenses will no longer be extinguished, although their conversion into a cash allowance is now prohibited. To compensate for the end of the three-year terms (additional for length of service every three years) for new employees, Alerj will create another periodic bonus.

The House will also vote on social security changes that are less stringent than those originally proposed by the Executive, with the maintenance of current pensioners’ rights and transition rules for softer pensions. The increase in the minimum age for retirement, however, is the main target of public servants’ demonstrations.

Know more

To the point What do patients who refuse the vaccine say in the hospital?



Lauro and Gabeira The social media blackout is the new aspect of modern warfare



Malu is ON Caetano Veloso: Conservatism in Brazil is threatened and weak



CBN Panorama Everyone ‘ON’ again; Complaint against Facebook reaches US Senate; and the Nobel Prize in Physics





Trienniums

How the Government proposed

According to the Government’s proposal, state civil servants who are already active would incorporate the values ​​related to the time already worked, but would no longer be entitled to the additional amount in the remaining career period. New civil servants, hired from January of next year, would no longer be entitled to this benefit.

Benefits such as “premium” and “special” licenses would be phased out. On the other hand, the government would create the so-called “training license”, in which the civil servant could leave work every five years to take professional improvement courses – this benefit, however, would not be remunerated.

As Alerj amended

Alerj established that current employees continue to be entitled to the bonus until the end of their careers. Servers approved in public examinations approved by December 31 of this year will also be entitled to the three-year terms.

With regard to future civil servants, that is, those approved in public examinations approved from January 1st of next year, deputies from the base of the Government and the opposition agreed with the creation of an additional amount to compensate the end of the three-year terms. This benefit will not be exclusively linked to length of service and must take into account performance evaluation and professional training.

It was also agreed to maintain the premium licenses, prohibiting only their conversion into cash allowances (conversion into cash). Promotions and career advancements are also maintained.

Spending ceiling

How the Government proposed

According to the Government’s proposal, the year 2018 would be used as a reference for the so-called “primary expenses”, that is, the expense limit. Annually, this amount would be corrected based on registered inflation.

As Alerj amended

According to the text that will be voted on by Alerj, the 2022 ceiling will be calculated based on 2018 expenses, but this number will be corrected for the amounts accumulated between January 2018 and December 2021, based on inflation.

The readjustment represents an increase of 21.67% compared to the 2018 ceiling and boosts the ceiling for next year to approximately R$71.6 billion. From this value, the ceiling will be adjusted annually, respecting the inflation index.

permanence allowance

How the Government Proposed

The permanence allowance, which includes employees who are still active, despite being old enough to retire, was also the target of the cuts proposed by the Government.

As Alerj amended

According to the Legislative House, these employees correspond to approximately 30% of the more than 184 thousand active civil servants. Therefore, the benefit will be maintained, as a way to avoid holding new competitions to fill these vacancies.

salary recomposition

How the government proposed

The state government package proposed that the periodic adjustments to civil servants be calculated based on the IPCA. In addition, employees will also have an increase that should vary between 2 to 4% of the values ​​calculated on inflation.

As Alerj amended

Public servants will receive the amounts related to salary losses accumulated between September 6, 2017 and December 31, 2021, a period in which salaries were frozen, in addition to the inflation adjustment (with the application of the IPCA). In Alerj’s estimates, the retroactive percentage is around 24% and will be paid over three years. In January of next year, servers will receive half — that is, 12%. In January 2023 and 2024, civil servants must have incorporated into their salary plus two increases of 6% each.

Retirement

How the Government Proposed

The minimum retirement age for new employees would be increased from 55 to 62 years for women and from 60 to 65 years for men. Those who are already active would go through the so-called “transition rule”, in which women would retire at 57 and men at 62.

As Alerj amended

Alerj removed the recalculation of pensions from the text that will be voted on and kept the current legislation. The deputies also create a mechanism, in which employees who would have to comply with the transition rules will not have to work all the time until reaching the minimum retirement age.