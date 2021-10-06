Seven Prevent Senior units in the city of SP operate without a license; three have already been fined by the city | São Paulo

At least seven Prevent Senior units in São Paulo operate irregularly in the city, that is, they do not have a license from the city hall to operate.

According to municipal management, three have already been fined last week. Another three must be fined in the coming days for lack of documentation, and one is still in the process of analysis.

The operator has 10 hospitals in the capital.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

In a statement, Prevent Senior said that the clarifications requested in inspections will be provided to municipal authorities.

Last Friday (1st), the city of São Paulo fined the Hospital Sancta Maggiore da Mooca in R$ 135 thousand, for operating without a license to operate.

On the same date, according to the municipal administration, the establishments located at Avenida Brigadeiro Luís Antônio, 4312, and Rua Cristiano Viana, 890, were fined by the Pinheiros Subprefecture for not having the operating license records, with fines in the amounts of R$ 33,771 .23 and R$ 91,664.76 respectively.

The establishments must be regularized in the sub-prefectures or the activities will be closed within a maximum period of 30 days.

With the possibility of closing, there will also be the collection of new fines and legal penalties in the administrative and municipal tax scope.

Unit at Rua da Figueira, 831, in Mooca, fined last Friday (1st) in the amount of

$135,084.91.

$135,084.91. Avenida Brigadeiro Luís Antônio Unit, 4312, fined in the amount of R$33,771.23

Unit Rua Cristiano Viana, 890, fined in the amount of R$ 91,664.76

Will be fined for lack of documentation:

Hospital Sancta Maggiore, at Rua Augusto Tolle, 787

Unit at Rua Jaguaribe, 144

Unit at Rua Mituto Mizumoto, 596

Note from the city hall about the three units:

The Sancta Maggiore hospital, located at Rua Augusto Tolle, 787, had a license request under review, in which the Santana/Tucuruvi sub-prefecture awaited the submission of correct documentation such as the blueprint, certificate of completion of the work, building safety and accessibility standards, which prove the regularity of the property, since changes in the structure of the property have been carried out.

The absence of the documents necessary for regularization led to the rejection of the request and, in the next few days, an inspection action will fine the unit with a fine for operating in an irregular manner. The request for the Permit for Approval and Execution of Reform of this unit is under analysis by the Department of Urbanism and Licensing (SMUL).

In relation to the unit located at Rua Jaguaribe, 144, the regional administration will go to the site to fine the operator for lack of authorization to operate.

The establishment located at Rua Mituto Mizumoto, 596, does not have an operating license issued by the City Hall. The borough will send an inspection team to the site and will fine the operator for the irregularity.

In the analysis of a permit request:

Hospital unit at Rua Maestro Cardim, 1137

Note from the city hall about the unit:

The hospital unit, at Rua Maestro Cardim, 1137, has a license request under analysis. The municipal government is awaiting the presentation of the Fire Department’s technical report to proceed with the approval.

The health care provider is the target of investigation in several areas: Covid’s CPI, in the Federal Congress; the Public Ministry of São Paulo; the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and surveillance agencies for failure to provide services and even negligence and omission of deaths of patients with Covid-19 during the pandemic. THE

São Paulo City Council opened a CPI to investigate irregularities in the network. The same request is being processed in the Legislative Assembly of SP.

The City of São Paulo is also investigating faults in a Prevent Senior unit, which has been operating without a license and a stretcher lift since March of this year.

Prevent Senior doctors show their face for the 1st time and narrate pressure for early discharge of patients to reduce costs and free up beds

Earlier this year, doctors denounced GloboNews that the operator’s board forced them to work infected with Covid-19 and to prescribe ineffective medicines to patients.

After that, one of the doctors registered a police report in which he reports having been threatened by the executive director of the health operator, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior.

Now, Covid-19’s CPI is investigating a dossier that points out that Prevent concealed deaths in a study with hydroxychloroquine, a drug that doesn’t work against Covid.

Evidence of fraud appears in documents and audios and, according to the documents, there were at least twice as many deaths among patients treated with chloroquine analyzed by the study.